'Could've had two haircuts!' - Aston Villa mock The United Strand after downing Man Utd and extending winning run to 10 games
Man Utd's topsy-turvy Premier League journey continues
Amorim's men started the season on a sour note as they failed to put up quality performances and lost quite a few games at the beginning of the season. They also faced elimination from the Carabao Cup second round after losing against fourth-tier club Grimsby Town.
They somewhat rediscovered their old form in October, as they won three matches in a row against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton and then managed back-to-back draws on the road to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. However, since the restart of the campaign after the November international break, United have won just two matches out of their last six outings.
On Sunday, Matheus Cunha restored parity for the visitors three minutes after Morgan Rogers had handed the Villans the lead. But soon after the break, Rogers scored a second for his side and sealed a crucial win for Unai Emery's men.
Villa take jibe at The United Strand
The win over the Red Devils was the Unai Emery-managed side's 10th consecutive win across all competitions as they reduced their gap with league leaders Arsenal to three points and with second-placed Manchester City to one point.
After the win at Villa Park, Aston Villa shared a post on their X account where they wrote: "10 WINS IN A ROWWWWWWWWWW". In a quick reply to their own post, the Villans took a jibe at 'The United Strand', as they wrote: "That united fan could've had two haircuts."
Ilett is a United fan who goes by the username 'The United Strand' on social media platforms. He took a vow in October 2024 - after Amorim was appointed as United's new head coach - that he would not cut his hair until his favourite club won five matches on the bounce. Ilett now has a full afro as the Red Devils are yet to hit that mark. Amorim's side came close to achieving the feat after they beat Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in consecutive Premier League matches in November, but the streak ended after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Forest. 'The United Strand' is now back to square one as his wait for a haircut continues.
Beckham urged to cut United Strand's hair
Former Old Trafford hero Nani claimed that another club legend David Beckham should be drafted in to cut the hair of long-suffering United fan Ilett when the Red Devils finally win five consecutive matches. The Portuguese told Covers.com: "If that means that Man Utd is winning, I want him to cut his hair. We need two more games and I believe it's going to happen because of the way we've been playing. I think it’s deserved. Man Utd just need to be very, very disciplined during the next two games, staying humble and working hard. It doesn’t need to be 3-0 or 4-0, 1-0 is enough. I think after he cuts his hair then everything will change and we will look forward. I think he’d like a legend to cut his hair and I think David Beckham should do it, he’s had plenty of practice. He'd be perfect!"
Fernandes' injury concern for United
United captain Bruno Fernandes started the game brightly at Villa Park, but towards the end of the first half kicked the ball out of play under no pressure after appearing to tweak his hamstring. He managed to carry on playing until the half-time break but was then substituted for the second half. The Portugal international returned to the bench in discomfort shortly after kick-off.
Following the game, manager Amorim provided an update on Fernandes' condition to Sky Sports, as he said: "I think it's soft tissue so it's going to be a while. We'll see. We need to prepare all the guys that we have for the next game. We cannot use anything as an excuse. No one is going to remember these problems, so let's cope with that. It will make us stronger. I saw from the beginning of the season a team that is going forward, but sometimes relax a little bit and sometimes is not there in the right moment to fight. Today was completely the opposite, we were the better team against a team that is strong at home and in a very good run. We were really unlucky today."
