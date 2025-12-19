Getty Images Sport
Timothee Chalamet reveals love of 'fantastic' Scott McTominay as Hollywood superstar learns about Scotland's manic World Cup qualification story
McTominay inspires Scotland to first World Cup since 1998
In search of a hero in their quest to qualify for their first World Cup in almost 30 years, McTominay stepped up for Scotland when they really needed him. With a packed-out Hampden Park bouncing on a cold, Tuesday night on 18 November, the 29-year-old inspired his nation to the perfect start with a remarkable bicycle kick inside three minutes.
However, that was just the beginning of what turned out to be a long, anxious rollercoaster for Scotland. After McTominay’s Napoli team-mate Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the penalty spot for Denmark in the second half, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland fired Scotland back in front after 78 minutes.
The home fans were not celebrating for too long, however, as Denmark left-back Patrick Dorgu levelled the affair just four minutes later. Needing another hero to step up in the dying embers of the game, Scotland received two, as both Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored in stoppage time - the latter doing so from his own half - as Steve Clarke’s men reached their first World Cup since 1998.
Napoli midfielder received plaudits from Scotland boss Clarke
Following McTominay’s incredible contribution to Scotland’s emotional victory, the former Manchester United man was lauded by his manager after the full-time whistle. Speaking to BBC Scotland, Clarke said: "Scott McTominay scored the best overhead kick I've ever seen and it might not have been the best goal of the night!”
And when discussing the game as a whole, he added: “It was a lot of emotions. High and low. At times, you're looking for solutions and thinking how to change it. I knew at some stage we'd have to go two up front.
"I felt the Danes were dominating us a little. It seemed like a good time [to make the changes]. Whether they were 10 or 11 [men], we were going to do that.
"I spoke to Kieran (Tierney) before the first game. He's a key player for me, one of my men. I've got loads of them. Fourteen were involved in the play-off game.
"I'm not sure I envisioned the goal... but when it was rolling back to him on his left foot, I knew he would score.”
Two-time Oscar nominee Chalamet lauds 'fantastic' McTominay
And just over a month after his overhead kick, McTominay is continuing to receive plenty of plaudits - although they are now starting to come from influential figures outside of football.
While he may have needed a brief breakdown of both a goal and a result he was clearly unaware of beforehand, two-time Oscar nominee Chalamet was soon full of praise for McTominay upon learning of his brilliant strike.
In an interview with the BBC, the Call Me By Your Name and A Complete Unknown actor - who is currently promoting his new film, Marty Supreme, which releases in the United Kingdom on Boxing Day - described McTominay as “fantastic” when learning who scored Scotland’s goals in their thrilling win.
After Chalamet was then told of McLean’s miraculous effort from inside his own half, the 24-year-old told the BBC’s Scottish reporter, Colin Paterson: “Fantastic, I will watch that (Scotland’s 4-2 victory). Hey, good luck to you guys [at the World Cup]."
McTominay's Scotland have been drawn alongside five-time champions Brazil, 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C at the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile, Chalamet's United States have been paired with Paraguay, Australia and either Kosovo, Romania, Slovakia or Turkey.
The bankable star will also be cheering on two-time winners France, who have been placed in Group I alongside Senegal, Norway and either Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname.
McTominay returns to Serie A on Sunday as Napoli head to Cremonese
After first getting his head around receiving praise from the best male actor of his generation, McTominay will then be busy preparing for Napoli’s return to Serie A action on Sunday. Antonio Conte’s men, who are currently third in the table, travel to Jamie Vardy’s Cremonese, who are 11th.
Meanwhile, Chalamet is a name to keep an eye out for when the nominations for the 98th Academy Awards are announced on Thursday, 22 January 2026. The American-French talent is being widely tipped to receive his third Oscar nod following his performance in Marty Supreme, where he plays an aspiring table tennis champion.
