Thomas Frank responds to Yves Bissouma laughing gas allegations after Tottenham launch internal investigation into midfielder’s conduct

It was reported on Sunday that Tottenham have launched an internal investigation after out-of-favour star Bissouma was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon during the early hours of November 3, with the footage reportedly recorded at a party in London. The video, which he is said to have sent to a woman invited to join him, has raised immediate disciplinary concerns given his previous suspension for the same behaviour. Similar footage appeared last year, where the midfielder was apparently inhaling gas. Upon being found guilty, the north London club handed their player a one-match suspension.

After the latest incident, Spurs have confirmed that the matter is being handled internally after the footage was published, intensifying scrutiny on the player. The incident is particularly serious because possession of nitrous oxide - a class C drug - for recreational use has been illegal in the UK since 2023, carrying potential criminal penalties, maximum up to a two-year imprisonment. Bissouma apologised for a similar offence last year and served a club suspension as a result, but this second episode has sparked renewed questions over his professionalism at a time when he has not played a single minute this campaign.