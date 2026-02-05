The next James Rodríguez? Why Como’s Nico Paz could light up the World Cup for Argentina

It was the sign of pure confidence that James Rodriguez scored that goal at the 2014 World Cup. Most wouldn't have tried it. Watch the goal again - the chest, the wait, the volley into the top corner - and there were perhaps three easier moves. He could have played it into the path of two more advanced strikers. He could have headed back to his defender. Some might have brought the ball down, taken a touch, and played from there.

But James? No, he swung a wonderfully controlled left leg and sent the ball flying into the top corner. It won a Puskas award and was the perfect encapsulation of one of the great World Cup individual tournaments - a player operating with not only immense talent but pure fearlessness. No one could tell him what to do. And Colombia thrived as a result.

Within six weeks, the attacking midfielder was on a plane to Madrid. It would be inaccurate to claim that Rodriguez was an unknown quantity who popped out of nowhere. At the time, he was a promising attacking midfielder in his early 20s playing for a good Monaco side. He had moved for €45 million the previous summer. Most people knew that this guy was going to be good. But six goals at the World Cup, Real Madrid within weeks, good? Few would have banked on that. And let's be honest, a comparatively small percentage of football fans might have tracked his career, especially in the days before social media scouting had truly broken its way into the mainstream consciousness.

Since then, there has been a thirst for the next guy. The next one with a magical strike and captivating mercurial presence. It's a hard thing to come by. There is nowhere to hide anymore. Football is globalized. Talent is clear, and those who watch the sport know not only who the biggest names are, but also which players could be ones to watch.

And with that, enter Argentina's Nico Paz, who could be the World Cup's next Rodriguez, 12 years on....