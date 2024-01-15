The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023: Live stream, date, start time, nominees & how to watch

The Best FIFA Football Awards are back, with a slightly different approach being taken this year.

The eighth edition of the prestigious individual awards ceremony for the best players and coaches will recognise the top stars from a few different periods. For the men's awards, December 19, 2022, until August 20, 2023, is the time frame, while the women's awards take into account performances from August 1, 2022, until August 20, 2023.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming awards, including the lists of nominees, how to vote, when it is and more.