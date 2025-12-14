Sunderland rub salt in Newcastle's wounds with savage team photo after hard-fought derby victory

Sunderland registered their seventh win of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign as they beat rivals Newcastle 1-0 courtesy of a 46th-minute Nick Woltemade own goal. Earning three crucial points, the Black Cats climbed up to seventh in the Premier League table as they overtook Manchester United, although the Red Devils have a game in hand.

Sunderland's unbeaten run in the Premier League against the Magpies continues, with this victory the first Tyne-Wear derby in the league since 2016, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw. Since then, Sunderland went down from the English top-flight and even played in League One before heading back to the Premier League this season. In all competitions, the two teams' last meeting was in January 2024 in an FA Cup clash, where Eddie Howe's Newcastle side registered a comfortable 3-0 victory.