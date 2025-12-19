From sex scandals to banned underpants: The life & times of 'Lord' Nicklas Bendtner

In September 2009, Bendtner believed a higher power was to thank for still being alive after his car was written off following a crash on his way into training. He missed merely a couple of weeks with minor injuries.

"I believe that somebody held his hand over me," Bendtner said at the time. "I don't know what or who, but looking in a broader perspective I simply felt somebody assisting me. I believe fully that this was just not my time. It was not time for my life to end. Had my car been smaller and less secure it could have been fatal. They [the police] did label it a miracle that this didn't end in tragedy or at least with severe injuries to me.

"I recall every single fraction of a second. I didn't pass out or lose consciousness. Somebody claimed that I was speeding at 160 km/h. I don't know where such nonsense has been invented. It is completely false. I did not travel that fast. Not at all. I have spoken to the police and there will be no case because speeding was not involved. The accident happened because a car pulled in right in front of me in the left lane. I realised that I would ram the other car a second later if I failed to react. I remember thinking: 'This will end every, very badly. I could die now'.

"So I jerked the steering wheel really hard to the right trying to avoid the other car. With success... But I did hit the hard shoulder in the middle of the road. The car spun back across the road, hit a bunch trees that luckily aren't that big. I flew into a field where the car came to a halt. Completely destroyed. I know that this could've gone much worse."

Though Bendtner appeared to make a full recovery at the time, he revealed in 2020 that he began to accumulate several smaller injuries as a result of the incident.

"The car accident was a massive setback for me," he claimed. "It was very serious. It's caused me a lot of pain and still does to this day. It changed me. I got a different kind of approach. I felt quite lucky to still be alive because it was quite a serious accident. But it just caused me a lot of small injuries and problems in the coming years and that was quite difficult to deal with as a player and as a person because you couldn't quite get where you wanted all the time because I always got stopped because of an injury or from pain."