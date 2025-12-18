Getty/Instagram
'Surrounded by idiots!' - Roy Keane slams Man Utd star Kobbie Mainoo's half-brother after t-shirt stunt at Old Trafford
Mainoo makes waves after breakthrough season
Mainoo first made the headlines in the 23-24 season, which included an FA Cup-winning goal and a start in the Euro 2024 final for England, but the 20-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League match this campaign, primarily featuring as a substitute.
Amorim has defended his selection policy, explaining that Mainoo is in direct competition for a midfield spot with influential club captain Bruno Fernandes and United blocked him from moving to Napoli on loan last summer. But speculation about a January transfer has intensified in recent weeks with United reportedly willing to consider a permanent sale for an "exceptional offer".
And following the remarkable 4-4 draw with Bournemouth his half-brother, reality TV personality Jordan Mainoo-Hames, was pictured pitch-side wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the message "Free Kobbie Mainoo". This public gesture, widely circulated on social media, was met with mixed reactions from fans and strong criticism from pundits like ex-United captain Roy Keane.
Keane says Mainoo 'surrounded by idiots'
Former Manchester United midfielder Keane told the Stick to Football podcast: "When he's got his idiot brother doing all that stuff -- we shouldn't even be giving his brother the time of day. Because sometimes you're just surrounded by idiots, especially in families.You come in after the match, and your brother did that, if my brother even did that, you would be looking at him going, 'what are you doing?' You would, and do you know what, do you think his brother's done that without asking him? He's under contract, probably being paid a decent wage."
Keane added: "He's 20 years of age, what's wrong with sitting and learning your trade? And even if he's not getting a chance, we've all had to do it. Sometimes a manager is on your case and what you have to do is prove them wrong. Every day is your chance to prove yourself to the manager. He's got to get that in his mindset. The life of a footballer is about trying to prove people wrong. I have no problem with players going out on loan, it can work for everybody, but sometimes as a player, your biggest challenge is here at Man United and getting into that first-team. Even if the manager is saying 'you're not going to get in over Bruno,' prove them wrong!"
Mainoo backed to out-stay Amorim
Former Wolves, Everton and Man City defender Joleon Lescott coached Mainoo in the England set-up and believes the youngster will be at Old Trafford long after Amorim has left. Lescott said: "I've worked with Kobbie. He's a very mature and impressive person. But if I'm the club, I'm saying, 'We're giving you a new deal and go and play.' Go somewhere else and play because the future is Kobbie Mainoo. It's not Amorim, is it? You'd like to think he's going to be at Man United longer than the manager. So the club should step in and dictate how this plays out rather than just let the manager create a scenario where Kobbie is like, 'I'm not signing, I don't want to sign, I don't want to be here.' Because then you've lost the player of that ilk.
Lescott added: "I do really think that if the club steps in and controls this situation then it can still be manageable. You have the manager that might not be there in a year's time and then you've lost an asset. I'm not saying Amorim has to play him, but he's coming to the end of his contract. So in like 18 months' time or 12 months' time he's free."
Villa test up next for United
Mainoo does have a chance of a rare start next time out when Manchester United travel to face high-flying Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. Casemiro is suspended for the fixture which opens up a spot in midfield, although Manuel Ugarte is also an option for Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils face third-place Villa who are in incredible form under boss Unai Emery. Villa have won their last six Premier League games, and their last nine in all competitions. As a top-flight side, they last won seven straight league games way back in between December 1989 and February 1990.
