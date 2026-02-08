Real Madrid player ratings vs Valencia: Stunning Alvaro Carreras solo goal & late Kylian Mbappe strike keep unconvincing Blancos on Barcelona's heels

Madrid offered little attacking threat in the first half, rather limited in the absence of the suspended Vinicius Jr. Mbappe had a trio of chances within the first 30 minutes, but none were too convincing - and Stole Dimitrievski kept Los Blancos out with relative ease.

The opener came from an unlikely source. Carreras provided it, slaloming through the Valencia defence before finishing with his weaker foot. Valencia kept things interesting, though. Filip Ugrinic came within centimetres of an equaliser a few minutes after Madrid's first when he shot off the post. Mbappe really should have made it 2-0 as time wore down, but blasted wide after being fed through on goal.

He made no mistake in stoppage time, though. Valencia sent too many men forward and Madrid capitalised on the break. Brahim Diaz squared to Mbappe to slot home and secure the win. It wasn't all that easy, but this was a welcome three points for Arbeloa's men, who seem to be finding their feet in La Liga.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Mestalla...