Real Madrid player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Los Blancos lose their heads! Xabi Alonso's side end humiliating home defeat with NINE men after two red cards as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr all go missing

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior all delivered diabolical performances on a night when they were needed at their best in a defeat which could have huge ramifications in the title race. The Bernabeu was stunned into silence after Real went behind to a stunning finish from 21-year-old Sweden international Swedberg. Real’s defence was caught napping as Swedberg dropped off inside the box and found a yard of space to fire home with an audacious flick of his right boot which found the bottom corner of the net.

And there was worse to come for Los Blancos as Fran Garcia was sent off following two yellow cards in the space of a couple of second-half minutes for two impetuous fouls. Real were rocked and the crowd responded, reminding their players what was at stake and the need for three points to close the gap on league leaders Barcelona.

But the embarrassment was completed in the closing stages when Alvaro Carreras was handed his marching orders after receiving two yellow cards and in a final act, Swedberg walked the ball around the shocked Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to seal the victory and end an awful night for Alonso's side.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...