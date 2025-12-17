VIDEO: Rayan Cherki, that is outrageous! In-form Man City star scores absolute piledriver against Brentford & hits Erling Haaland's signature pose to celebrate goal

Cherki, who has displayed terrific form for the Cityzens since joining them from Lyon in the summer, has four goal contributions in his last four outings, including the goal against the Bees. Earlier this month, Cherki had set up Phil Foden with a cheeky rabona cross as the England international doubled City's lead over Sunderland in the Premier League.

Following the 3-0 victory against the Black Cats, Guardiola drew a comparison between Cherki and the legendary Lionel Messi, as he said: "Rayan is an exceptional player, he is so young, he has a huge personality, he proved it against Fulham in the toughest moments. He had the ball at 5-4 and every time gave us an extra pass, he is not scared and has self-confidence. In the final third he had something special. What I admire the most about Rayan is not the skills.

"I never saw Messi play a cross like he has done. Messi is the best player to play the game but I never seen this kind of cross. Crosses are fine, right or left or whichever part of your feet, it doesn't matter. If it is effective, it is fine but I like the simplicity because I learned from Messi that I never make a mistake with the simple things. The simple things he does perfectly, then he dribbles past four or five players. I want players to do the simple things well and after that, you have special talent and he can do whatever he wants but if he doesn't work now, it will be a problem. He will be in trouble."