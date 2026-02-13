Goal.com
Jacob Schneider and Tom Hindle

From San Diego FC to Chivas USA, Tampa Bay Mutiny to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: All 33 MLS franchises in league history - ranked

Ahead of what is poised to be a significant World Cup year season, GOAL offers the definitive ranking of every MLS club in league history

The 2026 MLS season begins next Saturday, marking the 31st year of the top-flight soccer league in North America. Over its three decades of existence, it has grown exponentially. The initial 10 teams multiplied rapidly and, although there have been some relocations and foldings over the years, the league is now comfortably at 30 teams. 

As it turns 31, MLS could have a landmark season. In Lionel Messi, they have an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner - and arguably the best to ever kick a ball. Also on MLS rosters are Korean star Son Heung-Min, German legend Thomas Muller and a scattering of other big names - including new arrival James Rodriguez. But this is no longer a league of imports.

Yes, there will always be room for the big names from afar, but MLS has now become a self-sustaining league. Talent can be developed and sold off - or, even better, purchased, worked on, and then moved for profit. There is a clear business model here. And in recent years, winning sides have been rewarded for following it. Homegrown talent is now instrumental.

The timing couldn’t be better. The league has consistently grown along with the rise of soccer in North America, helping to propel it. From developing dedicated fan bases and winning silverware to establishing elite youth academies, signing era-defining players, investing in the transfer market, and crafting memorable marketing campaigns, MLS teams have forged unique identities across the U.S. and Canada.

Which makes this the ideal time to take a look at every club in the league. Ever. Some, such as LA Galaxy, have checked all of the boxes. Newcomers such as LAFC and Atlanta United are getting there - and paving the way for what a modern franchise should look like. San Diego FC, too, did their part, and enjoyed a remarkable debut season. Miami finally won their first MLS Cup last year - with their defensive acumen proving just as valuable as their attacking talent down the stretch. However, there are also clubs that have underwhelmed when it comes to investing in various parts of their franchises.

Factoring in on-field success, transfer business, branding, global appeal, and youth development, among other intangibles, GOAL US offers the definitive ranking of every club in MLS history.

  • Roman Burki St. Louis CITY SC 2024IMGAN

    33St. Louis CITY SC (2023 to present)

    Club debut: 2023

    2025 ranking: 32 

    Achievements: 2023 Western Conference regular season title

    GOAT: Roman Burki

    GOAL's Assessment: It's been a roller coaster ride for the club, which now enters its fourth season. Their inaugural campaign in 2023 was spectacular; they claimed the MLS Western Conference title in the regular season and opened a historic soccer-specific stadium in the heart of St. Louis, a city that has long claimed to be the soccer capital of the United States. However, their second season as a franchise in 2024 was nothing short of a disaster.

    They dismissed head coach Bradley Carnell, a 2023 MLS Coach of the Year candidate, just months into the season - much to the shock of the entire league, after a poor start to the season. Things struggled to improve as the season went on, and they finished 24th in the race for the Supporters' Shield, missing the postseason. Some smart signings along the way, like former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki and midfielder Eduard Lowen have seen them show ambition in moments, but their sophomore slump as a franchise was too much to overcome, resulting in their position at the bottom of the ranking. Last season wasn't much better, either, as the club finished 13th in the West. St. Louis have a lot of work to do to recapture the energy of their debut season, but at least they made a splash with their recent kit launch.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Austin FCGetty Images Sport

    32Austin FC (2021 to present)

    Club debut: 2021

    2025 ranking: 31

    Achievements: N/A

    GOAT: Sebastian Driussi

    GOAL's Assessment: Austin FC have established one of the brightest up-and-coming soccer fanbases in all of North America since their expansion to MLS in 2021. Q2 Stadium has become a hotbed for supporters in Verde, while becoming a ground where the U.S. national teams even play their matches at. However, their performances on the pitch have left a lot to be desired.

    In 2022, their best season to date, they finished second in the Western Conference and made their way to the Conference finals in the postseason. They showed a little life last year under Nico Estevez, returning to the playoffs and making it to the U.S. Open Cup final. Something is cooking in Texas...

  • FBL-US-MLS-LOGOAFP

    31Chivas USA (2005 to 2014)

    Club debut: 2005

    2025 ranking: 30

    Achievements: N/A

    GOAT: Brad Guzan

    GOAL's Assessment: Chivas USA was the ultimate rollercoaster of an MLS team. They existed from 2005 to 2014, experiencing a high point in their sophomore season. Under former USMNT manager Bob Bradley, who won MLS Coach of the Year that year, and rookie standout Jonathan Bornstein, the league’s Gatorade Rookie of the Year, the club thrived. But by 2007, after Bradley was hired by U.S. Soccer, they were already on their fourth head coach. Still, Chivas managed relative success through 2009.

    Then came the collapse. From 2010 to 2014, they failed to make the postseason as the club unraveled. In February 2014, MLS purchased the team from owner Jorge Vergara, vowing to rebrand and keep it in Los Angeles ahead of the 2015 season. Those plans fell apart, and the team ceased operations later that year. The collapse was fueled by drastic turnover in the front office, discrimination lawsuits against Vergara, and a staggering 11 head coaches in nine seasons, including two interims.

    Despite the chaos, Chivas USA boasted a roster of notable players over the years, including Sacha Kljestan, Brad Guzan, Bornstein, Juan Agudelo, Alejandro Moreno, and Erick “Cubo” Torres. A true whirlwind of a team - cheers for the memories, Chivas.

  • CF Montreal v Charlotte FCGetty Images Sport

    30Charlotte FC (2022 to present)

    Club debut: 2022

    2025 ranking: 29

    Achievements: N/A

    GOAT: Kristijan Kahlina

    GOAL's Assessment: Charlotte have emerged from an expansion side to be one of MLS' most exciting up-and-coming franchises heading into 2025. Their first two seasons were lackluster, with poor transfer business overshadowed by leaky performances from their defense, and woeful scoring from their attack. However, after the appointment of former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith ahead of the 2024 season, their fortunes changed. They still seem a signing or two away from the elite, but Charlotte are certainly trending in the right direction on the pitch.

    With brilliant marketing campaigns, they have garnered an incredible fanbase in the Southeastern portions of the U.S., with a lovely crest and color scheme similar to that of the NFL's Carolina Panthers in South Carolina, as well. What might be the most important, though, is they've created MLS' best mascot in Sir Minty the soccer ball. He has become a merchandise icon for the club and a trademark member of the game day experience. Charlotte are on the rise, and in 10 years, it would not be surprising to see them in the top half of this conversation.

  • Inter Miami CF v Nashville SCGetty Images Sport

    29Nashville SC (2020 to present)

    Club debut: 2020

    2025 ranking: 28

    Achievements: 2025 U.S. Open Cup

    GOAT: Hany Mukhtar

    GOAL's Assessment: Nashville have been one of MLS' more recent success stories in terms of an expansion franchise. They made the postseason four-straight seasons to begin their time in MLS, and were even Leagues Cup runners-up in 2023, the inaugural edition of the tournament. They've yet to take the next step as a franchise, but they've been consistent in competing since joining MLS and have one of the league's finest soccer-specific venues in Geodis Park. A U.S. Open Cup in 2025 ended a trophy drought, and they seem primed to build on that this year.

    Their marketing has been top-notch, including the booming Nashville music scene in kits and club-specific branding, while garnering a fanbase in a city not known for soccer. The club has outperformed early expectations and has brought in star talent like German midfielder Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who is an elite goalscorer. If they can make that next leap under the guidance of head coach B.J. Callaghan, it will be an exciting few years for the club.

  • New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota TimberwolvesGetty Images Sport

    28Minnesota United (2017 to present)

    Club debut: 2017

    2025 ranking: 27

    Achievements: N/A

    GOAT: Emanuel Reynoso

    GOAL's Assessment: The Loons have yet to strike gold in MLS domestic play, but they've shown glimpses of brilliance since the 2019 season began. Their first two seasons as a franchise were years to forget, but they finally found their footing in Year 3. In 2020, they made the Western Conference finals in the postseason, and from 2019-2022, they qualified for the playoffs in four consecutive years.

    A down season in 2023 saw manager Adrian Heath sacked, and they ambitiously pivoted by hiring the league's youngest-ever head coach Eric Ramsay, in 2024. He was excellent in 2025, and Minnesota were a tough out, led by MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair. With a top-tier fanbase of soccer fans dating back to the 1970s in the NASL, the Loons have attracted the heart of the Midwest to their club with outstanding branding, a superb badge, and charismatic marketing schemes all around the Twin Cities.

    Time will tell how Ramsay's recent departure and James Rodriguez's arrival change the club. 

  • Gone but not forgotten MLS teamsGetty

    27Miami Fusion (1998 to 2001)

    Club debut: 1998

    2025 ranking: 26

    Achievements: 2001 MLS Supporters' Shield

    GOAT: Eric Wynalda

    GOAL's Assessment: The Fusion, one of MLS' now-defunct franchises, existed from 1998-2001 but left their mark despite playing just four seasons in the league. They made the postseason in three of them and even won the regular season title during the 2001 season -- their final as a franchise. However, they struggled immensely with attendance issues and fan interaction, and by the end of the 2001 season, they had MLS' lowest season ticket sales and the lowest revenues from sponsors.

    The league reportedly lost nearly $250 million on the franchise, and during the following offseason, MLS disbanded both the Fusion and the Tampa Bay Mutiny, moving back from 12 teams to 10 teams for the 2002 season. But they have made a lasting impact. The Fusion rostered many notable names like former U.S. international Nick Rimando and Brian Dunseth, while multiple players still work within the league, like  Chris Henderson - who leads Atlanta United's front office.

    The Fusion were never really standout performers, but they'll always be remembered as a "what could have been" franchise that folded the year after they won the Supporters' Shield.

  • Lucho Acosta FC Cincinnati 2024USA Today Images

    26FC Cincinnati (2019 to present)

    Club debut: 2019

    2025 ranking: 25

    Achievements: 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield

    GOAT: Lucho Acosta

    GOAL's Assessment: FCC were one of the worst MLS expansion sides in their first couple of seasons. However, they've done a complete 180, and are now widely considered one of the league's most ambitious, talented, and fun sides. It's what makes them the perfect success story in MLS. They finished 24th, 26th, and 27th in their first three years in the league, missing the postseason, but they turned things around in Year 4, and haven't looked back.

    Their ownership has proved to be one of MLS' highest-spending groups, while their scouting team has become one of the league's finest, as well. Head coach Pat Noonan, who was hired in 2021, has become an excellent manager and has them competing at the highest level in both MLS and domestic tournaments. Their soccer-specific ground, TQL Stadium, is one of the most innovative in the league, and their fans are some of MLS' best as well. Boasting a color scheme of orange and blue, the Queen City has turned initial failures into pure jubilation in the stands, and brilliant performances on the pitch.

  • Toronto FC v Montreal Impact - Eastern Conference Finals - Leg 1Getty Images Sport

    25CF Montreal (2012 to present)

    Club debut: 2012

    2025 ranking: 22

    Achievements: Canadian Championship (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021)

    GOAT: Ignacio Piatti

    GOAL's Assessment: CF Montreal joined MLS in 2012, and has become a solid role player in the Eastern Conference, often competing for a playoff spot, but rarely at the top of late. In 2014, they made it to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League, only to fall short as they nearly became the first MLS side to lift the prestigious continental trophy.

    In MLS play, they've qualified for the postseason in six of their seasons as a franchise, with their best finish being in the Conference semifinals in 2016, where Argentine MLS legend Ignacio Piatti led the club with 21 goals. As a club, they've marketed themselves to the French-Canadian fans of Quebec, Canada - diversifying themselves as a bilingual club that appeals to all fans living in the city. Originally known as the Montreal Impact, they rebranded to CF Montreal in 2021.

  • San Diego FC v Minnesota United - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    24San Diego FC (2025-Present)

    Club debut: 2025

    2025 ranking: Not ranked due to first year

    Achievements: N/A

    GOAT: Anders Dreyer (so far)

    GOAL's Assessment: San Diego are a hard team to place, if only because they were a massive unknown heading in 2025. They recruited well, but didn't get much in the way of MLS talent - leading to a widespread questioning of their transfer activity. 

    Turns out they knew something, as San Diego took off in the regular season and never really looked back. Anders Dreyer proved to be one of the better foreign imports in recent memory, while manager Mikey Varas' brave tactics made them a good watch. They ran out of steam a little in the playoffs, but seem primed again for another good run. 

    As for that branding... they haven't got it right just yet. But San Diego have a good fan base, and are set up nicely to build after a strong debut season.

  • Real Salt Lake v Orlando City SCGetty Images Sport

    23Orlando City (2015 to present)

    Club debut: 2015

    2025 ranking: 23

    Achievements: 2022 U.S. Open Cup title

    GOAT: Kaka

    GOAL's Assessment: Orlando entered the league in 2015 and qualified for the postseason in seven of their campaigns since. Their lone highlight came in the 2022 season, when they claimed their piece of MLS silverware, claiming the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. During their time as a club, they've been able to lure lucrative talent to Central Florida, including former Manchester United star Luis Nani and former Ballon d'Or winner Kaka.

    With vibrant purple colors making up their brand identity, they've established an elite fanbase in the land of Disney, and in the present day, are one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. In 2024, they were Eastern Conference finalists in the postseason, nearly clinching a spot in their first MLS Cup.

  • Alphonso Davies Vancouver WhitecapsIMGAN

    22Vancouver Whitecaps (2011 to present)

    Club debut: 2011

    2025 ranking: 24

    Achievements: Canadian Championship (2015, 2022, 2023, 2024)

    GOAT: Alphonso Davies

    GOAL's Assessment: Since their introduction to MLS in 2011, the Whitecaps have been a steadily competitive side in MLS, but they've never stepped into the realm of the league's elite. That is, until this year. The signing of Thomas Muller took an already sound squad to new heights, and in any other, non-Miami year they might have lifted the MLS Cup.

    Piece it all together, and they have made the postseason eight times. Their best player to date is current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who was a former Homegrown player for the Canadian club. With a traditional navy blue and white color scheme, they have a sleek design that has long been one of the classiest in the league, while boasting a dedicated fanbase in the Southwestern portion of Canada. They've consistently averaged an attendance of 20,000 plus since their inaugural season - with BC Place, for all of its criticisms, hosting droves of fans every week. 

  • Inter Miami CF v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport

    21Philadelphia Union (2010 to present)

    Club debut: 2010

    2025 ranking: 20

    Achievements: 2020 MLS Supporters' Shield, 2025 Supporters' Shield 

    GOAT: Brenden Aaronson

    GOAL's Assessment: The Union have established themselves as one of MLS's most well-rounded teams, consistently producing incredible academy talents, while utilizing the transfer market to build their squad over the years. On top of that, they have arguably MLS's most dedicated fan base.

    They've helped establish multiple U.S. internationals such as Paxten and Brenden Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, and Mark McKenzie, while also rostering elite-level talents like Julian Carranza, Ilsinho, and Andrea Blake. They lifted their first MLS trophy in 2020, the Supporters' Shield, and were runners-up in the 2022 MLS Cup as well. A 2025 Supporters' Shield was a surprise, but they have endured an offseason full of change - and are an unknown heading into 2026. 

  • Carlos ValderramaGetty Images Sport

    20Tampa Bay Mutiny (1996 to 2002)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 19

    Achievements: 1996 MLS Supporters' Shield

    GOAT: Carlos Valderrama

    GOAL's Assessment: The Mutiny, another MLS franchise, played in MLS from 1996 to 2002 until the club folded due to sporting decisions made by MLS. During their time as a club, they made five playoff appearances, including two Conference final appearances, and they were also the inaugural winners of the first Supporters' Shield.

    They rocked a lovely, vibrant kit with shades of blue, green, and white that mimicked the surrounding areas of the city. Striker Roy Lassiter held the single-season goal record from 1996 through 2018, with 27 regular season goals. His performances, along with first league MVP Carlos Valderrama, helped draw a dedicated fanbase. MLS wouldn't have another Florida franchise until Orlando City in 2015.

  • Miguel Almiron Atlanta UnitedAtlanta United

    19Atlanta United (2017 to present)

    Club debut: 2017

    2025 ranking: 16

    Achievements: 2018 MLS Cup, 2019 U.S. Open Cup

    GOAT: Miguel Almiron

    GOAL's Assessment: An expansion franchise that got it right early on, Atlanta made the most of a burgeoning sports market by bringing in the right players at the right time, and putting the right man in charge. Tata Martino led them to MLS Playoffs in their first season, and they won MLS Cup in their second.

    The tandem of Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron remains, to this day, one of the best combos the league has ever seen. A word, too, for their immaculate branding, which has made this relatively new club cool since its inception. It shows, too, with Forbes placing Atlanta as the fourth-highest valued franchise in MLS. It's been a couple of down years, though, and the return of Martino in 2026 will be crucial as they look to revive their fortunes.

  • 2007 MLS Cup: Houston Dynamo v New England RevolutionGetty Images Sport

    18Houston Dynamo (2006 to present)

    Club debut: 2006

    2025 ranking: 15

    Achievements: MLS Cup (2006-07), U.S. Open Cup (2018 and 2023)

    GOAT: Dwayne De Rosario

    GOAL's Assessment: Where to begin? The Dyanmo’s history is complex. Technically, this is the San Jose Earthquakes, repackaged, rebranded, and moved a few states over. This wasn’t as much an expansion franchise as a revamp. And it showed early on. The Dynamo won MLS Cup in their first two seasons in existence.

    Since then, though, things have been mixed. The Dynamo have yo-yo'ed between the Eastern and Western Conferences, and although they have always had individual quality, the only recent successes were the 2018 and 2023 U.S. Open Cups.

  • Walker Zimmerman, TFC GFXGOAL/Toronto FC - Lucas Kschischang

    17Toronto FC (2017 to present)

    Club debut: 2007

    2025 ranking: 13

    Achievements: 2017 MLS Cup, 2017 Supporters' Shield, 2017 Canadian Championship

    GOAT: Sebastian Giovinco

    GOAL's Assessment: The first Canadian franchise to enter MLS, Toronto’s history has been somewhat mixed. To this day, Toronto is the only MLS club to have completed a treble, winning the MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield and Canadian Championship in 2017. And, in a larger sense, that’s where the successes end. Toronto has among the highest payrolls in MLS, but poor management and unbalanced squads have seen them fail to capitalize on the big spend.

    Since losing in the 2019 MLS Cup, Toronto has only made the playoffs once and are a year removed from getting out of Lorenzo Insigne's contract. Still, fans can always remember the glory days of Sebastian Giovinco, finesse, freekicks, and all. And the recent additions of Walker Zimmerman and Djordje Mihailovic certainly help, too. 

  • Commissioner Don Garber Announces 2016 MLS MVP AwardGetty Images Sport

    16New York City FC (2015 to present)

    Club debut: 2015

    2025 ranking: 18

    Achievements: 2021 MLS Cup, 2022 Campeones Cup

    GOAT: David Villa

    GOAL's Assessment: The Pigeons joined MLS as an expansion franchise in 2015 under the ownership of City Football Group, the same entity behind Premier League giants Manchester City. From the start, they assembled a star-studded roster featuring David Villa, Frank Lampard, and Andrea Pirlo, drawing fans to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to watch the former European legends in action. Their ambition was clear -they aimed to compete right away, a refreshing contrast to the typical slow build of other expansion teams.

    Since their debut, NYCFC has made the postseason eight times. In 2021, they captured their first MLS Cup title, led by Argentine striker Taty Castellanos, who netted 23 goals that season. They also came close to winning the Supporters' Shield in 2017 and 2019 and added the 2022 Campeones Cup to their trophy case with a 2-0 victory over Liga MX side Atlas.

    Looking ahead, the club is set to elevate its status further with the opening of Etihad Park, its first soccer-specific stadium, in 2027. Moving out of the two MLB venues they’ve called home in Yankee Stadium, Citi Field (and several stints at rival stadium Red Bull Arena) will mark a significant step forward in their evolution as a competitive MLS club.

  • Minnesota United FC v Portland TimbersGetty Images Sport

    15Portland Timbers (2011 to present)

    Club debut: 2011

    2025 ranking: 17

    Achievements: 2015 MLS Cup, 2020 MLS is back

    GOAT: Diego Valeri

    GOAL's Assessment: The Timbers are all about their fans, and their identity reflects the unique city they play in. Portland has been a hipster paradise and perfect soccer market since Day 1, and the routinely rowdy Providence Park stands as a testament to just that. There is a real legacy here, too.

    Four Portland franchises carried the Timbers name over the years - starting way back in the NASL in 1975. This iteration, brought in as an expansion franchise in 2011, has been a steady competitor in the West. An MLS Cup in 2015 stands out, while they lost in two finals in 2018 and 2021. Still, they remain one of the best atmospheres in MLS, and perennial competitors.

  • Jason Kreis Dallas Getty

    14FC Dallas (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 10

    Achievements: U.S. Open Cup (1997, 2016)

    GOAT: Jason Kreis

    GOAL's Assessment: Once the great talent factory of MLS, Dallas has stalled in recent years. The Texas side was adept at producing homegrown talent and built what seemed to be a sustainable model in the early-mid 2000s. They have produced the likes of Weston McKennie, Chris Richards, Reggie Cannon, Jesus Ferreira, and Ricardo Pepi. What that didn’t come with, though, was success. They have been to MLS Cup only once and lost in 2010. Still, they have always been in and amongst the silverware.

    They won the US Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 and were CONCACAF Champions League semifinalists in 2017. And in Toyota Stadium, they have a wonderful place to take in a game (the ground has recently undergone remodeling). 

  • Cuauhtemoc BlancoGetty

    13Chicago Fire (1998 to present)

    Club debut: 1998

    2025 ranking: 12

    Achievements: 1998 MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup (1998, 2000, 2003, 2006)

    GOAT: Cuauhtemoc Blanco

    GOAL's Assessment: “A sleeping giant.” Or so they say. The Fire really should be among the best teams in MLS. They play in a massive market, have a talent-rich area to tap into, and have had their share of big names over the years. In theory, this should be a club with multiple MLS cups to boast. The reality is different, with Chicago consistently finishing towards the bottom of MLS.

    They won MLS Cup in their first season, 1998, but have struggled since then, with four U.S. Open Cups to their name and little else to show for it. The 2024, offseason brought a statement of intent, though, with former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter arriving - and plenty of cash spent to support him. Last season was promising, and that sleeping giant might just be waking up.

  • MLS Teams by YearGetty

    12Real Salt Lake (2005 to present)

    Club debut: 2005

    2025 ranking: 11

    Achievements: 2009 MLS Cup

    GOAT: Nick Rimando

    GOAL's Assessment: Now, about that name. Yes, it’s still a little bit awkward, almost a parody of itself. But it’s hard to argue with results, and RSL have consistently been in the playoff picture. A talent factory this is not, but they have managed to piece together some success in their 20 years of existence.

    They won MLS Cup in 2009 and have been largely been a playoff team since. Perhaps what RSL lack, more than anything, throughout its history, is a bona fide star player. Still, this is a loyal fan base - whose season ticket sales have grown exponentially every year. And in Diego Luna, they have a real talent.

  • Marcelo Balboa Colorado RapidsGetty

    11Colorado Rapids (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 9

    Achievements: 2010 MLS Cup

    GOAT: Marcelo Balboa

    GOAL's Assessment: The Rapids are a tale of a club that always looks good, plays some nice soccer, but has never quite pieced together a sustainable winning model. Owned by the Kroenke family, who are also heavily invested in Arsenal and the nearby Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, the Rapids haven’t hit the heights the influence of their principal investors might suggest.

    A 2010 MLS Cup will live long in collective memory, the Rapids finishing fifth in the Western Conference before getting hot at the right time to win it all. Since then, though, they have rather struggled, despite having the likes of Tim Howard in their setup. If only they could bring back the Inter Milan-like kits of the mid-2000s.

  • Taylor Twellman New England 2002Getty

    10New England Revolution (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 7

    Achievements: 2007 U.S. Open Cup

    GOAT: Taylor Twellman

    GOAL's Assessment: The Revolution are a franchise marred by inconsistency. There is an overwhelming sense that Boston, complete with its sporting obsession, should be an ideal place for a winning soccer team. The reality, for the Revolution, at least, has been a series of near-misses. The Robert Kraft-owned team have made five MLS Cup finals and won none - an unfortunate league record.

    Their trophy cabinet is otherwise fairly barren, with just a 2007 U.S. Open Cup to boast - as well as the 2021 Supporters’ Shield. The club had a major rebuild this offseason, bringing in former United States U23 coach Marko Mitrović in the mix. They can also count on returnee Matt Turner behind the sticks. 

  • Graham Zusi Sporting Kansas CityBrad Mills

    9Sporting Kansas City (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 6

    Achievements: MLS Cup (2000, 2013), 2000 Supporters Shield, U.S. Open Cup (2004, 2012, 2015, and 2017)

    GOAT: Graham Zusi

    GOAL's Assessment: Rebranded from the Kansas City Wizards, Sporting KC has remained a solid presence in their 31 years in the league. The two MLS cups - in 2000 and 2013 - stand as a testament to their longevity. The four U.S. Open Cups sprinkled in over the years also help. Meanwhile, Children’s Mercy Park is an excellent place to watch soccer.

    Recent years have been tough, which led to the departure of their well-respected manager Peter Vermes. And outside of sparse rumors that they might bring in Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago, Sporting have been unable to attract a star name. A solid team on a middling budget, they currently are, but there are rumors that this team could be sold for $700 million.

  • Thierry Henry New York Red BullsGetty

    8New York Red Bulls (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 5

    Achievements: Supporters' Shield (2013, 2015, and 2018)

    GOAT: Thierry Henry

    GOAL's Assessment: They may have been much cooler when they were named the MetroStars, but RBNY have consistently been a quality side in MLS. A streak of 15-straight playoff appearances might have ended last year, but they responded in a big way by promoting Michael Bradley and giving him a fine squad to work with. 

    They deserve some credit, too, for attracting the likes of Thierry Henry, Tim Cahill, and, most recently, Emil Forsberg to MLS. Meanwhile, outbound transfers such as Tyler Adams have showcased the strength of their academy. The only thing that is missing, it seems, is a major trophy. RBNY are 0-4 in major finals. Surely they will come out on the right end of one soon.

  • Lionel Messi MLS CupGetty

    7Inter Miami (2020 to present)

    Club debut: 2020

    2025 ranking: 21

    Achievements: 2023 Leagues Cup, 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, 2025 MLS Cup

    GOAT: Lionel Messi

    GOAL's Assessment: Inter Miami's first years as a franchise were seasons to forget, plagued by inconsistent attendance and a poor marketing campaign to capture the hearts of the South Beach faithful. However, with the introduction of Messi in 2023, their fate as a franchise changed. Superstars and celebrities galore made their way to matches at DRV PNK Stadium to get a glimpse of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in his first few months at the club, including a period where he helped them lift the inaugural Leagues Cup title.

    Since he's taken them to new heights, including setting the MLS points record in 2024 and helping them claim their first Supporters' Shield title in the same season. The Argentine was also named 2024 MLS MVP. And 2025 was finally their year in full. Messi won a second straight MVP, registering arguably the best individual season in league history as a result. The defense was also immense in the playoffs, and the Herons claimed a long-coveted and, frankly, expected MLS Cup. This year could be even bigger for a squad that has retooled wonderfully.

  • 손흥민, 드니 부앙가 (Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga)Getty Images

    6Los Angeles FC (2018 to present)

    Club debut: 2018

    2025 ranking: 14

    Achievements: 2022 MLS Cup, 2024 U.S. Open Cup

    GOAT: Carlos Vela

    GOAL's Assessment: A masterclass in club building, it’s hard to imagine that LAFC won’t be higher in these rankings in another 10 years or so. A star-studded ownership group pieced together a team that could fit the glam of Hollywood and play the kind of soccer to attract fans.

    And they hit the ground running right away. Carlos Vela was a marquee signing right off the bat, but it’s the supporting cast over the years - Denis Bouanga, Diego Rossi, even Gareth Bale - that have got the job done on the biggest of stages. Son Heung-Min has only added to the quality, and they were a penalty miss away from playing in a conference final last year.

    The ill-fated Las Vegas Lights partnership rather marred things, but this is an otherwise immaculately run club with the kind of pull to bring in tons of big names - and cultivate talent of its own - for years to come.

  • Timo Werner, San Jose QuakesLennart Weilacher/San Jose Earthquakes

    5San Jose Earthquakes (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 8

    Achievements: MLS Cup (2001, 2003)

    GOAT: Chris Wondolowski

    GOAL's Assessment: Winners of the first game in MLS history, a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on April 6, 1996, the Californian side has been around since the beginning. Success came early and often, with two MLS Cups in their first 10 years of existence. Outside of that, though, the Quakes have struggled. They weren’t helped, of course, by the franchise’s relocation to Houston - and subsequent pause - in the mid-2000s.

    Names such as Wondolowski (MVP in 2012) and Pat Onstad (one of the best goalkeepers in league history) have kept the team ticking along. But overall success has been elusive. They haven’t advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2012, and haven’t had a bona fide star since Wondoloski hung up his boots. They will hope that Bruce Arena in a dual head coach-sporting director role will reverse their fortunes - especially with Timo Werner in the fold.

  • Wayne Rooney DC UnitedGetty

    4D.C. United (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 3

    Achievements: MLS Cup (1996, 1997, 1999, 2004), Supporters' Shield (1997, 1999, 2006, 2007) U.S. Open Cup (1996, 2008, 2013), 1998 CONCACAF Champions League

    GOAT: Wayne Rooney

    GOAL's Assessment: The best side of the early days of MLS, DCU laid the blueprint for what success looked like for the league in its inaugural years. Led by talent such as Raul Diaz Arce, Marco Etcheverry, Lassiter and Jamie Moreno, the Black and Red won eight of their 12 major titles in their first five years of existence. Success since then has been sparse, the 2013 U.S. Open Cup serving as their last major title.

    Still, they have shown a penchant for attracting and retaining talent, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lucho Acosta, and Christian Benteke suiting up for the club. With such a legacy behind them, it only feels like a matter of time before DCU make it back towards the top - playing at the wonderful Audi Field, one of the best stadiums in MLS.

  • Seattle Sounders v FC DallasGetty Images Sport

    3Seattle Sounders (2009 to present)

    Club debut: 2009

    2025 ranking: 4

    Achievements: MLS Cup (2016, 2019), U.S. Open Cup (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014), 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, 2025 Leagues Cup

    GOAT: Clint Dempsey

    GOAL's Assessment: Carried by Clint? Not entirely, but Seattle has established itself as one of the standards of the league since entering as an expansion franchise in 2009. Clint Dempsey is, of course, the standout here.

    He returned from a heart issue in 2016 to help fire the Sounders to their first MLS Cup, and spent five seasons strutting his stuff at the excellent Lumen Field. Central to it all, though, is Brian Schmetzer, who has established himself as one of the best coaches in MLS. He was only further vindicated in a thrashing of Inter Miami to claim the 2025 Leagues Cup.

  • Guillermo Barros SchelottoGetty

    2Columbus Crew (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 2

    Achievements: MLS Cup (2008, 2020, 2023), Supporters' Shield (2004, 2008, 2009) 2024 Leagues Cup, 2002 U.S. Open Cup

    GOAT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto

    GOAL's Assessment: One of the first teams in the league, the Crew have also been one of the most consistent. They have remained competitive throughout their entire existence since their founding while maintaining a dedicated fan base throughout. There was a rocky period in the late 2010s, though, when the club was almost moved out of the city by eventual Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt, prompting the #SaveTheCrew movement.

    With their supporters leading the charge, they returned strong and have since thrived. Wilfried Nancy made them one of the best teams in the league, and they face a little uncertainty without him at the helm. Still, they will surely have the nous to retool. Their transfer business over the years has also been shrewd, but they have also known the right times to sell - most recently pulling in $12 million for Cucho Hernandez from Real Betis.

  • Los Angeles Galaxy v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport

    1Los Angeles Galaxy (1996 to present)

    Club debut: 1996

    2025 ranking: 1

    Achievements: MLS Cup (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), Supporters' Shield (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011), U.S. Open Cup (2001, 2005), 2000 CONCACAF Champions Cup

    GOAT: Landon Donovan

    GOAL's Assessment: Who else could it be? The Galaxy have been there since the league’s inception and have rarely stopped winning. Dominating the Western Conference was routine in their early years, with a deep roster brushing aside nearly everyone in their path. It’s surprising, really, that it took them until 2002 to win their first MLS Cup. But once they broke through, silverware became part of their DNA.

    Their star-studded rosters have only added to their legacy. Landon Donovan led the way, followed by icons like David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and now Riqui Puig. They've been strong on the sidelines too, with legendary coaches like Bruce Arena, Sigi Schmid, and Greg Vanney. Last year's 14th-place finish was inexcusable as Los Angeles expects winners in any sport. But generally speaking, the Galaxy have embodied that standard time and again.

0