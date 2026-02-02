'Sometimes you have to rub your eyes' - Raheem Sterling offered to shock club after Chelsea exit as club chief admits 'it didn't seem serious'

Sterling is on the hunt for a new club after his exit from Chelsea, which was confirmed last week. The former England international has struggled immensely for minutes over the past few seasons; he did play 31 times in the Premier League in 2023/24 but was loaned to Arsenal in 24/25 and found it incredibly difficult to force his way into Mikel Arteta's plans. He played 17 times in the league but made just seven starts, and was subsequently relegated to Chelsea's 'bomb squad'.

Enzo Maresca explained his exiling, telling reporters: "My father is 75 years old and for 50 years he has been a fisherman, working from 2 o’clock in the morning until 10 o’clock in the morning. This is hard in life, not a player, the way they work.

"I have been in Raheem and Axel’s situation as a player. For sure, I know it is not the best feeling for a player because you want to train, you want to play a game. For different reasons, the situation is the situation. I know that the club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way.

"It is not just Chelsea, it’s any club in the world. I can promise you Italy, Spain, England, France, USA, Brazil. When for any reason the club and player doesn’t find a solution, you give the player all the tools to do the training session, everything. If you are not involved in the squad, you are not involved in the squad."