Getty/GOAL
'Learned from the best!' - Patrick Dorgu sends special message to Patrice Evra after taking inspiration from Man Utd legend with absolute screamer against Arsenal
Favoured position: Dorgu freed from Amorim's wing-back system
Dorgu faced questions of whether he was cut out for life in English football after struggling to make an impact on the back of a £25 million ($34m) transfer from Lecce in February 2025. Some 12 months on and the versatile 21-year-old is beginning to look the part.
Part of the problem for Dorgu was that he was acquired by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim to fill a wing-back role. That position is considered to hold him back at both ends of the field, with his undoubted qualities being reined in.
He never looked entirely comfortable tracking back, but was prevented from flying forward as often as he would like. With Amorim gone and managerial reins being handed to Michael Carrick on an interim basis, the youngster is finally being given the opportunity to thrive as a hard-running winger.
Dorgu emulates Evra with stunning goal for Man Utd
Across his last seven Premier League matches, Dorgu has registered three goals and two assists. He found the target on derby day against Manchester City, in a 2-0 win, before repeating the trick in a dramatic 3-2 victory at Arsenal.
His stunning strike at Emirates Stadium was crashed in off the underside of the crossbar, with Gunners goalkeeper David Raya given no chance. Former United left-back Evra was among those watching on from afar.
The Frenchman posted on X, alongside a video of him celebrating Dorgu’s spectacular goal: “What are you doing to me bro.” The Dane responded with: “Learned from the best. I’ve seen your goal against Bayern.”
The goal Dorgu is referring to was scored by Evra during a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in 2014. His half-volley in that contest fizzed into the back of the net beyond Germany international Manuel Neuer.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bale-esque: Dorgu likened to ex-Spurs & Real Madrid star
Dorgu now has a similar effort to his name, with his recent exploits being likened to ex-Tottenham and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale - with the Welshman completing his own transformation from jet-heeled left-back into goal-getting forward.
Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara posted on social media after witnessing Dorgu’s latest eye-catching performance for United: “Dorgu is top drawer whenever I’ve watched him play, reminds me a bit of Bale at the start at Spurs.”
- Getty
Is Dorgu injured? Fitness update delivered by Carrick
Dorgu was unable to complete the full 90 minutes of his memorable appearance against Arsenal, with untimely fitness complaints forcing him from the field during the closing stages. Carrick insists there is nothing too serious to report there and has been quick to talk up the impact made by a hot prospect during his opening two games at the helm.
Carrick said: “Pat has been a big player for us over the last couple of games. In so many ways. Attacking-wise, he has obviously scored two goals, but I think in terms of the threat and the athleticism, the quality coming in as well, connections. But defensively, he has been immense as well down the side with Luke, doubling up. Against two teams who ask a lot of questions down the sides. It is a big, big job for him.
“I am delighted for him. The two goals he has scored are very different, but you get that because he has put so much into the performances. It is nice to see him smiling and happy. He came off with hopefully a little bit of cramp, nothing worse. It just shows what he has put into the performance. Absolutely delighted for him, hopefully it is not too bad."
Dorgu has a week to recover from his cramp-inducing efforts against Arsenal, with United - who have moved into the Premier League’s top four - not due to be back in action until playing host to Fulham on Sunday.
Advertisement