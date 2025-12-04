'The only good news of the night' - Enzo Maresca hails Cole Palmer return after Chelsea's dismal defeat to Leeds

Palmer’s last appearance for the Blues came against Manchester United on September 20, when he was forced off early on. His return to action was delayed when suffering a freak accident at home which left him nursing a toe complaint.

The 23-year-old was named among the substitutes against Leeds, allowing him to be introduced just past the hour mark. Chelsea had found a way back into that game at that point, with Pedro Neto halving their deficit, but Palmer was unable to inspire a revival.

The hosts went on to net a third in the 72nd minute, through Dominic Calvin-Lewin, as Chelsea were left to reflect on a surprisingly abject performance that brought a seven-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.