Getty
'That's not his job!' - Harry Kane told to 'focus on his strengths' by ex-Bayern Munich boss after Bundesliga leaders' latest slip-up
Bayern drop points in successive Bundesliga games
The reigning champions of German football remain six points clear at the top of the table, but looked like pulling out of sight at one stage. An unbeaten run through the 2025-26 campaign has been brought to an abrupt halt.
Augsburg, who sit in mid-table, were the team to inflict a first loss on Vincent Kompany’s side this season when they left the Allianz Arena with a 2-1 victory on January 24. Bayern returned to winning ways in Champions League competition against Dutch giants PSV, but were then held to a 2-2 draw by Hamburg.
- Getty
Kane reminded that his job is to score goals
Kane was on target in Bayern’s latest outing, taking him to 36 goals for the season through 32 games in all competitions, and he has been informed that his role in the team is to provide inspiration in the final third of the field.
Outspoken former Bayern boss Felix Magath has told Sport: “I would always use players according to their strengths. Harry Kane can score goals. He's praised by everyone and everyone cheers that he also runs around at the back. But that's not his job.”
Magath added on fearsome No.9 Kane needing to remember what his “strengths” are: “If he were to run around up front instead of in midfield or at the back, that would be better for the team.”
Kane and Bayern will be eager to rediscover their spark as quickly as possible, having already spoken this season of the need to avoid becoming complacent in domestic competition.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Finger of blame: Bayern warned against excuses
Magath said of Kompany’s side allowing collective standards to slip: “The Bayern team's momentum is currently lacking. FC Bayern impressed in the first half of the season because they were so dominant. They had everything under control and you never had the feeling that anything could go wrong. Since the winter break, that dominance has disappeared. You could see that against HSV.”
He went on to say of a team that are “not only conceding goals, but actually getting into trouble”: “It's never good for a team when they're unchallenged at the top and have no opponents left. That's when you become complacent.”
Magath was also disappointed to see Bayern players speak out against the match officials when dropping two points at Hamburg. Kane was among those to air his grievances, saying that the referee was “not at this level”, while Josip Stanisic branded Harm Osmers “catastrophic”.
Magath said of that post-game whinging: “This complaining from the players is unnecessary. It wasn't an unfair game. FC Bayern shouldn't complain about getting too many boos against them in the Bundesliga. Most of the time, the boos are in Bayern's favor. People look for faults everywhere but themselves.”
- Getty
Will Bayern successfully defend their Bundesliga title in 2026?
While picking fault in Bayern’s recent performances, as they allow the title-chasing pack to close in, Magath remains confident the Bavarian giants will ease their way over the line in the end.
He said of little resistance being offered in the German top-flight: “Unfortunately, one has to say that Borussia Dortmund does not exactly give the impression that they want to chase FC Bayern.”
Kane and Co will be looking over their shoulder, for the first time this season, and are aware of the need to move through the gears again in order to re-establish dominance at the top of the Bundesliga standings.
Kompany’s side will return to action on Sunday when playing host to high-flying Hoffenheim - a team that sit inside the Champions League qualification places. Said outing will be followed by a DFB-Pokal quarter-final clash with RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena.
Advertisement