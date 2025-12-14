'Not good news' - Mikel Arteta issues worrying injury update on Ben White after Arsenal defender limps off against Wolves

Arsenal were dealt another significant defensive setback as White was forced off in the first half of their dramatic 2-1 victory against Wolves at Emirates Stadium. The right-back, starting his fourth consecutive match after a long injury lay-off, clutched his hamstring while chasing a counter-attack and signalled that he could not continue. Myles Lewis-Skelly replaced him around the half-hour mark in a match that Arsenal ultimately won through two Wolves own goals.

White’s absence comes at a time when Arsenal are already coping with injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera, among others. His return to the starting XI had been a welcome reinforcement, particularly with Jurrien Timber having established himself as first-choice right-back earlier in the season. Yet it seems this game was a bridge too far for White.

The match itself highlighted both Arsenal’s resilience and vulnerability, with Wolves equalising late before another own goal secured three points. Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League, recovering quickly from last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa. However, the victory was overshadowed by renewed doubts over defensive depth, with Arteta calling the news on White "bad" and emphasising the physical toll on his squad.