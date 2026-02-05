Goal.com
No strings attached: Why James Rodríguez's rumored move to Minnesota United makes sense

James Rodriguez is reportedly nearing a deal to sign with Minnesota United, which would be a perfect short term agreement for both parties ahead of the World Cup

James Rodriguez is here for a good time, not a long time. 

Indeed, in reportedly being on the verge for signing for Minnesota United, on a short-term deal, supposedly without Designated Player money, the legendary Colombian and his new club have come to a perfect agreement. Welcome to football as a situationship, where both parties know what they want, everyone stays happy, and, crucially, no one leaves with any hard feelings. 

At least, that would seem to be the best way of explaining what seems, on paper, to be an odd deal. These are two deeply different people, with different interests, who occupy different parts of the soccer sphere. Sure, they operate in the global game, but move in different circles. Rodriguez is a mercurial talent, still the biggest name in Colombian soccer, and one of the most marketable South American footballers on the planet. Minnesota United, meanwhile, are tucked away in Major League Soccer. Make no mistake, they are a well-built franchise that punches above its weight. But they are most certainly not a popular destination for superstars - even in a league that is attracting bigger names to smaller markets. 

Yet for all of its contradictions, this is an ideal agreement. There isn't a lot of romance here. This is simply a convenient arrangement between two parties with specific needs. The good news? Those needs are complementary. 

Rodriguez wants to play football for the next few months to ensure that he is sharp for the World Cup. Minnesota need a star man to rally the side, sell a few kits, and give them an early-season boost. No one loses. 

  • James Rodriguez 2025getty

    Why would James consider this?

    This has always been Rodriguez's goal. The Colombian is 34 years old, and wants to make sure he is sharp for the World Cup. Even at his age, he remains a crucial part of the Colombian side. Manager Nestor Lorenzo has continued to build his teams around the attacking midfielder, and the results have been good. Rodriguez was, by some distance, the best player at Copa America in 2024 (yes, he was better than Lionel Messi at that tournament). 

    He has stayed in the picture since, regularly appearing in friendlies and functioning as a creative fulcrum in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Furthermore, he captains the side and, when fit, is an undisputed leader. Watch any Colombia match, and there is a silence in anticipation that fills stadiums every time he touches the ball. Colombia loves Rodriguez, and Rodriguez loves Colombia. 

    But he also has to play football in between. Friendlies are good, tournaments are crucial. Yet it's impossible to simply show up once every few months. And the latter stages of Rodriguez's career have, effectively, been about staying fit. Since leaving Real Madrid in 2020, he has played for six separate clubs in six countries: Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, and Leon. He has not stayed at any of them for more than one season. He has also been criticized by fans and pundits alike for, in effect, making his teams worse. 

    Yet through all, Rodriguez is getting his touches. Effectively, he has used club football as a vehicle to stay fit in between international games. 

  • San Diego FC v Minnesota United - 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference SemifinalGetty Images Sport

    What Minnesota United need

    And so, enter Minnesota. Rodriguez left Leon upon the expiration of his contract at the end of 2025. And although he has made it clear to his 52 million Instagram followers that he is making every effort to stay fit, no club has reached an agreement to sign the Colombian attacking midfielder. 

    Until now. The Athleticreported earlier this week that Rodriguez is nearing a deal to sign for Minnesota United on a short-term deal - without using a Designated Player slot. This is a good thing for the Loons. They were excellent last year, overperforming on a low payroll and making an unlikely push to a fourth-placed finish in the West and a run to the Western Conference Semifinals. But this offseason, they have been gutted. Star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair reportedly turned down a bigger salary from Minnesota to sign for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Even worse, head coach and architect of their hard-nosed style, Eric Ramsay, made a long-rumored departure for Europe. With Tani Oluwaseyi also bolting for Villarreal in a $9 million deal at the midpoint of last year, the Loons are facing a full reset. 

    This is tough in sports, especially for a franchise that has now come to expect a playoff spot as a bare minimum. They also need a star player to attract fans. And that's where Rodriguez comes in. At 34, he is certainly past his best. But his creative talents would certainly immediately make him a top-five player in MLS. There is also no doubt that he will sell plenty of jerseys. And let's face it, in a city marred by recent tensions and political turmoil, a boost for a beloved sports team is surely a good thing. 

  • Cristiano RonaldoMohammed Saad / ANADOLU

    Why not another club?

    Yet if Rodriguez is so good, why hasn't anyone else brought him in? Indeed, why would so many others refuse to enter the race for such a talented player on a club-friendly deal? A number of teams have a rich past and current need for a player of Rodriguez's ilk. Orlando City have, historically, invested in South American talent - penning Kaka as a designated player in 2015. They have a designated player slot open after loaning out fellow Colombian Luis Muriel. New York Red Bulls and NYCFC are both big-market clubs that have room. San Diego FC are about to enjoy a lot more flexibility should they be successful in their attempts to move on Chucky Lozano. 

    Yet, in many ways, there are parallels with Sporting Kansas City's attempts to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in late 2022. At the time, the fallout of Ronaldo's controversial Piers Morgan interview saw him get his desired exit from Manchester United. There weren't many suitors for the legendary forward, and the legacy MLS franchise reportedly held multiple meetings with the Portuguese legend. They offered good money and reportedly used Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a case study for how a big star could succeed in a small market. Ronaldo, of course, would eventually sign for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Rodriguez isn't mired in controversy, but the list of clubs chasing the Colombian star isn't as high as one would expect. Minnesota are swinging for the fences and with good reason. 

    Over the past few seasons, other smaller-market sides have been successful in capturing big names. Vancouver Whitecaps, for example, brought in German legend and quite certainly one of the best players of his generation, Thomas Muller, last summer. His signing propelled an already excellent team to an MLS Cup. Another Germany international, Timo Werner, recently signed with the San Jose Earthquakes. 

    Rodriguez to Minnesota, then, wouldn't necessarily be a glaring outlier. 

  • James Rodriguez Colombia 2024Getty

    Leaving early

    Yet perhaps the most obvious reason that so many other teams might be so reluctant to pull the trigger is just how brief his spell in Minnesota could be. Make no mistake, this will only last a few months. Rodriguez likely does not have interest in a long term stay, and Minnesota need someone who can give them an immediate boost. This might be akin to former Brazil No. 1 goalkeeper Julio Cesar's seven-match run with Toronto in 2014. From a club perspective, it's a rather silly thing to do. Squad management and signings, in modern football, are all about preparing for the future. Or at the very least, teams tend to want to guarantee at least a whole season out of a player. 

    But this is no normal situation, and Minnesota just need something to get excited about. They don't really have an identity or a sense of what they might be. Like it or not, Ramsay was the club. To be sure, new manager Cameron Knowles makes sense as a promote-from-within hire. Yet he is also taking his first full-time job in senior football. He needs a leader, a central figure, someone to serve as a game-changer as he looks to bed in a system. There will also likely be bumps in the road, mishaps, or mistakes. Rodriguez will keep everything tidy in the opening months of a season. He is an ideal bail-them-out signing. They will win a few extra games, work their way into the playoff picture, and be alive by the World Cup comes around. 

    And that will ultimately be the plan here. Rodriguez has a history of toxic short-term relationships. He will likely not stay around for a long time. He will hope to have a successful World Cup for his team, presumably a last ride in what has been a glittering international career. Minnesota understand that. They don't need a proper partner, either. This is a guy to keep them happy while they find their feet again. Long term, this relationship probably doesn't have a chance. But as a short-term agreement, it's as close to perfection as they come. 

