No longer a 'little boy' - Florian Wirtz is showing he WILL be the Premier League's next star playmaker with improved Liverpool displays

Wirtz wasn't the only Liverpool player to disappoint in the 3-0 loss at the Etihad that realistically ended the Reds' title defence after just 11 games. Arne Slot's side may have been unlucky to see Virgil van Dijk's equaliser disallowed for offside, but there was no disguising how poorly they had all played.

Neville, though, was particularly concerned by how little Wirtz had contributed to the game - and, in fairness to the retired right-back, one could understand why.

There had been just two shots from Wirtz (neither of which were on target) and zero chances created. Even more damningly, the £100 million player around which Liverpool clearly intended to construct their revamped attack, had touched the ball fewer times than stand-in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili during a painfully ineffective outing on the left wing.

"Wirtz is a problem," Neville declared on his Sky Sports podcast. "Let's just call it as it is: it's an issue. We've been tiptoeing around him for a few months, around the fact that he's young, he's coming to a new country, but he's £100m-plus, you're going to have to stand up soon.

"He's obviously got something, he's a really good player, he's technically fantastic, but he's been chucked around the pitch, and he didn't deliver on the quality side of things as well, so his performance was a real worry."