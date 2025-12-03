Newcastle star Dan Burn to voice the Genie in Aladdin pantomime running over Christmas

Burn will make a cameo appearance in a production of Aladdin, which will be held in his hometown of Blyth. Burn will feature in the local pantomime as the voice of the Genie. The defender's voice will be pre-recorded as he won't be able to make an actual physical appearance at the production, which will run between December 6 to December 28, given his commitments to Newcastle United.

The Magpies have a hectic Christmas period of games, which starts with a clash against Sunderland on December 14. They also face Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester United, with the clash against the Red Devils scheduled for Boxing Day.