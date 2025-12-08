AFP
Napoli step up efforts to sign Man Utd outcast Kobbie Mainoo as Antonio Conte targets January move to solve midfield injury crisis
Conte's crisis: A midfield decimated by injury
The situation at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has shifted from manageable to critical in the space of a few weeks. Conte, whose side is currently fighting to retain their Serie A crown, has seen his engine room dismantled by a cruel run of injuries. The latest blow was the high-grade lesion to Anguissa's thigh, sustained on international duty, which will keep him out for the foreseeable future.
This fresh setback comes on top of the long-term absence of Manchester City legend De Bruyne, who suffered a serious muscle tear in October, and the unavailability of Gilmour. With Stanislav Lobotka also managing fitness issues, Conte is left with a skeleton crew in the middle of the park. The manager knows that relying solely on Scott McTominay and fringe players like Michael Folorunsho is not sustainable if Napoli are to compete on multiple fronts, making a January reinforcement an absolute necessity.
Mainoo's nightmare at Old Trafford
While Napoli are desperate for bodies, Mainoo is desperate for an escape route. The England international's 2025-26 campaign has been nothing short of a "nightmare" under new United boss Ruben Amorim. Despite his breakout performances for club and country in 2024, the 20-year-old has been completely frozen out this season, failing to start a single Premier League game since August as Amorim prefers the experience of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.
The frustration reached a boiling point last week when Mainoo was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against West Ham, leading United legend Paul Scholes to publicly blast Amorim's treatment of the youngster as "bullsh*t". With the World Cup in North America looming in 2026, Mainoo knows he cannot afford to spend another six months rotting on the bench. Sources close to the player suggest he is "deeply frustrated" and ready to push for a temporary exit to salvage his season and his international ambitions.
The deal: A loan move to save two seasons
According to a report from La Repubblica, Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna has already made Mainoo his "pole position" target. Financial constraints mean the Italian champions are restricted to loan moves in the winter window, a structure that suits all parties perfectly. Napoli get a high-quality, energetic midfielder to plug their injury gap immediately, while Mainoo gets guaranteed minutes in a tactical system that thrives on intensity.
The report claims that the player has already given his "green light" to the move, enticed by the prospect of reuniting with former teammate Scott McTominay and ex-United star Romelu Lukaku, both of whom have revitalised their careers under Conte. Negotiations are reportedly underway, with Napoli hoping to finalise the deal "within a couple of weeks" to ensure Mainoo is available as soon as the window opens. The relationship between the two clubs is strong following the McTominay transfer, which could facilitate a swift agreement.
Can Mainoo reignite his spark in Serie A?
For Mainoo, a move to Naples offers the perfect stage to remind the world of his talent. The physical and tactical demands of Conte's system would test him, but playing alongside McTominay in a midfield that desperately needs his dynamism could be the catalyst he needs.
Historically, Serie A has been a rehabilitation clinic for United misfits, with Chris Smalling, Lukaku and McTominay all finding their best form in Italy. If Mainoo can replicate their success, this short-term loan could prove to be the most important move of his young career, ensuring he heads to the 2026 World Cup as a starter rather than a spectator. For Napoli, securing a talent of his calibre could be the difference between a successful title defence and a season that fades away due to a lack of depth.
