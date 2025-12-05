Getty Images Sport
Ruben Amorim accused of 'ruining' academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo as Man Utd boss called out on 'bullsh*t' by club legend
Amorim makes Mainoo claims
Mainoo has struggled for playing time under Amorim this season, having been a breakout star and regular starter in previous seasons, and is yet to make a single Premier League start this term. The issue stems from a change in system and being in competition with club captain Bruno Fernandes for the same midfield role, a battle the Portuguese international is winning. Frustrated by his limited minutes, Mainoo requested a loan move last summer, which United denied and the situation has led to speculation about a potential January exit, with top clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, reportedly interested in securing his services, either on loan or on a permanent deal.
But Amorim has talked down issues, claiming Mainoo will get his chance. Amorim said last Friday: “I see him as a starter like the other players. I just have to make a choice and then in the end, it's not been Kobbie. In the future, I don't know. Again, I always think the same thing with Casemiro. (He) was not playing and then he plays. I just want to win games. I don't care who is playing."
But United legend Scholes, who played 719 games for the club, scored 155 goals, won a record 11 domestic league titles and two Champions League crowns, has slammed the way the United boss has treated Mainoo.
Scholes: 'Enough is enough'
Scholes posted in response to Amorim’s statement, saying: "Bulls***. The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can't control a game of football. Hate seeing home grown players leave but it's probably best for him now, enough is enough."
Amorim stands firm on Mainoo treatment
Speaking to the press today, Amorim was repeatedly pressed on what his plan is for Mainoo, with the United boss saying: "I see it. I just want to win, I try to put the players, I don't look who it is, I don't care about that, I'm just trying to put the best players on the pitch. You have Manuel Ugarte that played two games. One of them, Casemiro, was out, Bruno Fernandes, he's always fit, he's the guy that is doing his position, so maybe it has to do with that."
And when asked if players departing to play at the forthcoming AFCON tournament will allow Mainoo more playing time, Amorim added: "I don't know, I don't know. It's the same question, I don't know what is going to happen, it depends, I've seen the training, if it's the best thing for the team, I will put (him in), that is the only way I know how to respond to that. Of course, I understand, and my job is to answer, but I'm trying to answer always the same thing, and you ask me always the same thing. I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie, he starts for England. But that doesn't mean that I need to put Kobbie in when I feel that I shouldn't put Kobbie in, so it's my decision."
Will Mainoo feature against Wolves?
United head to Molineux on Monday evening to face bottom of the table Wolves knowing victory is fully expected against a side who have won just two points all season. Wolves did the double over United last season, but the Red Devils have only ever lost eight Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom of the table. There will be huge focus on what Amorim decides to do with Mainoo, whether he starts or is once again on the bench, but the United boss may be convinced to make as few changes as possible after going four games unbeaten on the road.
