Mohamed Salah offered early AFCON out to escape Liverpool hell - but furious attacker rules out January exit
Salah vents his frustration
Shortly after Liverpool's thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday, a game where Salah was an unused substitute, the former Roma star said that someone at the Reds wanted him to "get all of the blame" and that he no longer had a relationship with manager Arne Slot. The Dutchman later said that he had "no clue" whether the forward had played his last game for the Anfield outfit, while club legend Jamie Carragher branded Salah a "disgrace" and accused him of trying to get the former Feyenoord boss sacked.
Salah told reporters after the Leeds game, "I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship. I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will. It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don't get it. It's like I'm being thrown more under the bus. I don't think I'm the problem. I have done so much for this club. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It's football. It is what it is."
Salah wants Liverpool stay
Despite Salah's outburst and being left out of Liverpool's Champions League clash away to Inter on Tuesday night, The Sun claims he has 'no intention' of leaving the club in the January transfer window. The veteran, who has been an unused substitute in two of Liverpool's last three Premier League matches, is said to be 'disappointed' by this turn of events, especially as he hoped to retire at the Merseyside outfit. Salah feels someone at the club is trying to push him out, and he himself is aware he would not be short of suitors should he choose to leave the club next month. Incidentally, his comments came as 'no surprise' to some of his team-mates, who have noticed he has cut an 'unhappy figure' in recent weeks.
Salah gets Egypt FA's support
The report adds that Salah has held talks with Egypt's national team coach, Hossam Hassan, who assured him he would be happy to welcome the ex-Chelsea player into the Pharaohs' camp this week. The Egyptian international is available for selection for the Reds' Premier League clash against Brighton this weekend but Hassan has reportedly offered him a chance to get away from this intense situation ahead of their tournament opener against Zimbabwe on December 22.
Incidentally, Egyptian FA football director Ibrahim Hassan added, "Mohamed Salah is a great player and he will return stronger and better, as we have always known him to be, in the upcoming matches. Salah will continue to make history with Liverpool after becoming one of its legends. Mohamed Salah will also make history with the Egyptian national team in the Africa Cup of Nations, along with the coaching staff and his teammates, by winning the championship."
What comes next for Salah?
The Sun adds that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are monitoring Salah's situation ahead of the January window but are more hopeful of launching a successful bid next summer. Salah's ambition reportedly remains a 'far stronger' driving force than 'financial incentives', so he could stay at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.
