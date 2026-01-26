Mohamed Salah matches Liverpool cult hero's unwanted record after suffering defeat against Bournemouth

Salah’s reintegration into the Liverpool starting XI was supposed to provide the spark Arne Slot needed to reignite a stuttering title defence. Instead, it has highlighted a worrying trend that suggests the Egyptian King’s presence is no longer the guarantee of points it once was. Following his return from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah was thrust back into the lineup for Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth, only to witness his side fall to a 3-2 defeat.

That result has pushed Salah into the record books for all the wrong reasons. The loss means the forward has now been on the losing side in seven of his last eight starts in the Premier League. It is a staggering statistic for a player who has defined an era of relentless winning under the previous regime and the early days of Slot’s tenure. Rather than being the catalyst for a revival, Salah has found himself as the common denominator in a run of form that has seen Liverpool slip out of the top four and effectively surrender their crown.