Arne Slot sets the record straight on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future as Egypt star prepares for AFCON

However, following Salah’s impressive display against Brighton, Slot has since set the record straight on his relationship with the Liverpool talisman.

When asked whether there was still a problem between himself and Salah, the Dutchman said: "For me, there's no issue to resolve. For me, he's now the same as any other player. You talk to your players if you are happy or unhappy with things. But there's nothing to talk about after what happened against Leeds after the game."

And in a separate interview with Sky Sports, Slot said: "I think he (Salah) was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact that we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise.

"It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."