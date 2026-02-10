MLS watchability tiers: From Lionel Messi and James Rodríguez to CF Montreal - who’s worth your weekend watch (and who isn’t)

After an eventful offseason, MLS returns on Feb. 21. With 30 teams across two conferences and as many as 15 matches on a Saturday night, for example, the challenge isn’t finding soccer - it’s figuring out which games are actually worth watching.

But if you're without affiliation or are just totally jaded by the underperformance of your team, where do you go? Of course, the most obvious option is just to find out where those lads in Miami pink are playing and press play. Yet there is life to this league beyond Lionel Messi. Son Heung-Min and Thomas Muller are fun. Cincinnati play some really good stuff. And Colombian superstar James Rodriguez now plays in Minnesota (yep, that still feels like an odd sentence to type).

Either way, it's a good excuse for a watchability tier list. Here's who you have to watch, who you might like, and who you should perhaps avoid this MLS season.

[AUTHOR NOTE: GOAL is entirely open to being wrong, and we do not hate your team.]