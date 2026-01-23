Michael Carrick hails ‘quality’ Kobbie Mainoo as Man Utd midfielder impresses after being ignored by Ruben Amorim

On Friday, former United player Carrick revealed he has known Mainoo for more than five years now and has seen him grow into an exciting talent. He said it is important that academy products like Mainoo continue to graduate to the first team, while praising his individual quality.

He told reporters: "I really enjoyed working with Kobbie. I have known him since he was young. I started working with him when he was 13, 14 years old when I was going through my badges. This club needs young players coming through and laying the foundation for understanding what it means, not only for the players or the squad, but for the club and the supporters. It is something we need to grasp and build on and Kobbie is a prime example. To come through so quickly and have that rapid rise, he had to play in some awfully big games and had to impact those it shows an awful lot of quality in terms of his character and being able to handle it. Part of a career is having a few ups and downs and sometimes it goes in different trajectories but we saw last week what he can bring. It was great. He is quite straight faced, he doesn't give you an awful lot but you can see in the way he played and expressed himself, he was enjoying himself and to see him like that was great."