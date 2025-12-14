'We needed one more midfielder' - Massimiliano Allegri defends tactical substitution of USMNT star Christian Pulisic during AC Milan 2-2 draw against Sassuolo

Allegri explained that Pulisic had only recently returned to full training after recovering from a fever before the Sassuolo match. Despite the American international's solid performance through 72 minutes, the coach felt compelled to strengthen Milan's midfield presence as Sassuolo began exerting increased pressure on the Rossoneri's defensive structure. The substitution brought Samuele Ricci into the match to provide additional protection in the center of the park.

“I would have done it anyway,” Allegri said, reported Football Italia. “Christian had joined us in Turin after a fever and then trained. He played well for 72 minutes, but at that moment, we needed one more midfielder. Loftus-Cheek held firm up front, but we had to defend better, especially for the second goal. We had to follow Laurienté, and it was too easy for them to score.”