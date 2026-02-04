Mason Greenwood scores 22nd goal of season as Marseille progress to Coupe de France quarter-finals - but Ethan Nwaneri lucky to avoid red card

Marseille have endured a difficult spell, with Roberto de Zerbi's side losing 3-0 to Club Brugge in the Champions League, before drawing 2-2 with Paris FC in Ligue 1 after taking a two-goal lead. Although the ex-Brighton boss was pleased to get back on track, he admitted the defeat in Brugge remains fresh in his mind.

He told reporters: "We were solid with one less defender. It's hard to know what to prioritize but head is always the best asset. It was important to win this game but I always say my team can win against anyone, if they play like they did tonight. But we can also lose to anyone. Unfortunately, this match against Bruges still leaves scars."

He added: "Our supporters are smarter and more knowledgeable than we think. They almost always tell the truth. They were disappointed with Bruges, they are right, it's a match to be ashamed of. When a team gives you the idea of being strong, it's normal for there to be expectations. They are sometimes respected, sometimes not. "

