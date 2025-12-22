Getty
Mason Greenwood applauded for 'against all odds' Marseille impact as Frank Leboeuf expects Ligue 1 club to cash in on ex-Man Utd forward
Golden Boot winner: Greenwood's exploits in France
Having impressed during a loan spell at Getafe in Spain during the 2023-24 campaign, Greenwood secured a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford when Marseille came calling. That deal was worth £27 million ($36m). His value has soared since then.
The 24-year-old claimed a share of the Ligue 1 Golden Boot during his debut campaign, alongside Ballon d’Or-winning Paris Saint-Germain superstar Ousmane Dembele. Greenwood found the target on 21 occasions. He has 15 efforts to his name across all competitions this term.
Greenwood has become a talismanic presence for Marseille, as he shoulders the expectations of a demanding fan base, and is considered to be rivalling cult hero Chris Waddle when it comes to the contribution made by an Englishman in the south of France.
Waddle-esque: Greenwood compared to English cult hero
Former Marseille defender Leboeuf, speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino, told GOAL when asked to assess Greenwood: “I am very impressed. He went against all the odds, because of his private life and some people didn’t want him blah, blah, blah. I’m not going to focus on that, I’m going to talk about the football player.
“Almost 35 years ago, another English guy came to Marseille and he was so red after one month of the sun that people said ‘he cannot settle down properly’. It was Chris Waddle. He became a legend, an icon of Marseille, and still is - even his haircut was copied! Mason is doing that job - low profile, working hard for the team, scoring goals, being crucial.
“I’m very impressed with his football, very pleased that after all the problems he had with Manchester United and his private life that he is capable of doing what he does. Football-wise, I have nothing to complain about.
“I’m very pleased to see another English guy in the south of France, enjoying his time in Marseille, because I can tell you that it is anything but easy in Marseille to settle down. The fans are demanding a lot, it’s Latin pressure, it’s different football, and what Mason is doing, I’m very happy and pleased for him.”
Transfer talk: Will Marseille have to sell in-demand Greenwood?
The biggest challenge facing Marseille is keeping Greenwood on their books, despite having him tied to a contract through to 2029. There has already been talk of interest from leading sides across Europe, including heavyweight outfits from Spain and Italy.
Quizzed on whether Greenwood is destined to move on, Leboeuf added: “That’s complicated for every French team, apart from maybe Paris. That’s what it is. When you are Mason Greenwood you say ‘I want to win something, I want to win titles’. Finishing second is like what the case was with Harry Kane, it’s not something you want to do and look back on when you reach the end of your career.
“If he has other offers, there is no way that Marseille can keep him. It’s good for the club to have money as well, we need money. It will be good for Mason. But, where do you want to go?
“It was a challenge at Marseille, you have been there for a couple of years, it’s good, are you sure that you are going to find something where you can enjoy your football and yourself the way you did in Marseille? It was a bad experience with Manchester United, that wasn’t good enough. Football, every time you go to a new club it is a guess, you never know what’s going to happen. Hopefully it is going to work for him.”
Exit clause: Man Utd owed 50 per cent of any transfer fee
It has been reported that Greenwood is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. Big-spending teams there may be prepared to part with a €100m (£87m/$116m) fee. A deal of that kind would offer a welcome boost to Marseille’s bank balance, allowing them to invest in a suitable replacement, but they will have to pay United 50 per cent of whatever they generate from a sale due a clause inserted in the deal which took Greenwood to France.
