Man Utd women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Two-goal hero Fridolina Rolfo leads remarkable late comeback - but Marc Skinner's erratic Red Devils side fall nine points off WSL title pace

Manchester United staged a remarkable second half comeback on Sunday, securing what could prove to be a valuable point in a 3-3 draw at home to Tottenham, having been 3-0 down with 17 minutes of normal time to play. However, in truth, it does little to salvage the Red Devils' Women's Super League title charge. Marc Skinner's side are now nine points off table-topping Manchester City after these dropped points, but it does help in the race for Champions League football, as a win for Spurs would've taken them above United and level on points with Arsenal in third.

It looked like that was where the north London side were heading for most of the afternoon. Despite their hosts dominating the first half and hitting the woodwork no fewer than three times, it was Tottenham who went in at the break 2-0 up, thanks to two brilliant headers from Beth England and Eveliina Summanen. Spurs had never beaten United but, under the charge of former Red Devils assistant Martin Ho, they had put themselves in an excellent position to break that winless streak, one only strengthened when Martha Thomas, also formerly of this parish, scored her first WSL goal in almost two years to make it 3-0 just past the hour.

There looked to be no hope for United, even when Ella Toone gave the most optimistic fans in the stands some belief with a hooked finish that pulled one back with 74 minutes on the clock. Once Fridolina Rolfo added a second 10 minutes later, though, a comeback looked a little more plausible. United were dominating and creating plenty, while Spurs seemed to have dropped too deep too early. Still, time was on the visitors' side and they almost got over the line, only for Rolfo to pop up at the back post in the fourth of five added minutes and break their hearts, ensuring her side got something from a crazy afternoon.

No side has ever come back from a six-point deficit at the WSL's halfway stage to win the title, a task facing second-placed Chelsea in the New Year, so United's chances of doing so from nine points back is incredibly unlikely. But this point keeps them ahead of Tottenham in the race for the top three, just one point off Arsenal in that final Champions League spot.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (5/10):

    Little she could do about any of the goals, in truth.

    Jayde Riviere (4/10):

    Didn't cover herself in glory for either of the first two goals, with a lack of awareness on show for both.

    Maya Le Tissier (5/10):

    Unlucky not to break the deadlock in the first half when a great header hit the bar. Has to shoulder some of the responsibility for a defence that leaked three goals, even if she wasn't directly at fault.

    Dominique Janssen (5/10):

    Lost Holdt far too easily in the build-up to Spurs' third.

    Anna Sandberg (5/10):

    Moved the ball well and created plenty, but was a little off it defensively.

    Midfield

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    Another who was unlucky not to score when her wicked strike hit the bar. Good in possession but struggled to be effective out of it.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10):

    Moved the ball well and created plenty but started to show her frustration before being subbed off, picking up a yellow for her troubles.

    Ella Toone (5/10):

    Should've done better with a couple of chances and didn't quite create enough for others, but did hook in the goal that sparked the comeback.

    Attack

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Had a good chance early on but struggled to really make her mark otherwise, until transforming into a key performer in the final 15 minutes. 

    Elisabeth Terland (4/10):

    After starting the season in flying form, clinical touch hasn't been quite as reliable as of late, with several chances going begging here.

    Melvine Malard (4/10):

    Hit the bar from the edge of the box but wasn't her usual nuisance in the penalty area, lacking that golden touch and fluffing her lines regularly.

    Subs & Manager

    Fridolina Rolfo (7/10):

    Scored the two goals that completed the United comeback in an incredibly impactful appearance from the bench.

    Leah Galton (6/10):

    Another important part of the fight back, with her cross for Rolfo's late leveller brilliant.

    Marc Skinner (6/10):

    Made surprising changes in midweek to seemingly prioritise this game but those decisions didn't pay off. His substitutions worked brilliantly, though, with both Rolfo and Galton making a huge impact.

