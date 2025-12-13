Man Utd Women interested in signing Hanna Lundkvist and Lea Schuller ahead of January window

Last week, United boss Skinner called on the club to be aggressive in the winter transfer window and expects to have new recruits in before their WSL clash with Arsenal in early January. This follows after midfielder Celin Bizet announced she is pregnant, while Hinata Miyazawa could represent Japan at the Women's Asian Cup in March.

He told reporters: "We made have made history for Manchester United (2024 FA Cup win and qualifying for the Champions League). We are showing progression. Now we need to be aggressive in the window and bring in new players that help support the growth of the team.

"I would hope to have one of two players potentially before then. We need three or four in the window. It is a great opportunity to build. The market is crazy but we are talking about it. We need depth so the quality doesn't drop in certain areas when we have to rotate. The (players) won't like it because they won't want to rotate but we need to be aggressive."