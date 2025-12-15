Revealed: Man Utd figures 'very uneasy' about Ruben Amorim's brutal handling of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo

The Telegraph reports that Mainoo “feels frozen out” by his current boss, with little explanation being offered as to why he finds himself on the fringes of the fold. It is claimed that he wants to leave on loan early in 2026.

Such a stance is understandable, but Amorim claims to have been offered no indication that a move is in the pipeline. Quizzed on whether he has held talks with Mainoo regarding a change of scenery, the Portuguese tactician said heading into Monday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth: “Not about that. I had some conversations with him, especially last year, and with other players but about that subject, no, I didn’t speak with him.

“The team comes first and if Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him. I’m not going to say what I’m going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if he comes to talk to me about that. I just want my players happy and I understand that every individual has their goals.”

Amorim added when asked if his door is open for discussions: “Completely open – I think that is clear. What I don’t promise is that I have my ideas – that is also clear – and that I will not change if I don’t believe it, but I’m open to speak with any player. I love that.”