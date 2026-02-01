Getty
Man Utd hero Benjamin Sesko admits squad 'work rate' has improved under Michael Carrick after scoring 'unbelievable' winning goal vs Fulham
Three wins in a row for Carrick's Man Utd
Carrick was handed managerial reins following the departure of Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher took in two matches at the helm immediately after that decision was taken, with United hitting a 111-year low as they crashed out of the FA Cup at the earliest opportunity.
A spark was required from somewhere, and Carrick - a Premier League and Champions League title winner from his playing days - has provided that. He enjoyed a dream start to his tenure when claiming derby bragging rights against Manchester City.
That impressive result was followed by another at table-topping Arsenal - with the odd goal in five also taking the Red Devils to three points there - and a top-four standing has been retained following a battling victory over Fulham.
The Cottagers equalised in the 91st minute of that fixture, but there was still time for Sesko to spin and crash the ball into the top corner three minutes later - with wild scenes of celebration being sparked.
How interim boss Carrick has got Man Utd firing
Telling Sky Sports of Carrick’s calls for United to play with greater freedom, as a remarkable upturn in fortunes is enjoyed, Sesko said: “It's true, he has said these things many times to the team. That's exactly what we are doing. But it's not just that, you can see how much we work hard for each other without the ball and that also contributes to good results in the end. The work rate is definitely different. Everyone is on point and covering their spaces. In the end, that's what counts.”
Sesko was signed by former United boss Amorim, who refused to abandon his belief that a much-maligned 3-4-2-1 system would deliver positive results. He was acquired for £74 million ($102m) with that price tag lumping plenty of pressure onto his shoulders.
The 22-year-old now has six goals to his name, with four of those being recorded across his last four appearances. The most recent was particularly special, with Sesko adding: “That was unbelievable. Scoring at home and scoring the winner is unbelievable. I've been dreaming about that and dreaming that I can do that. We all know as a team how important these results are. We are on a really great run right now and we are just hoping that we can continue to work hard like that to win games. I'm really happy that I could help the team out. We can continue our streak now.”
Special moment for Sesko with late winner at Old Trafford
United remain fourth in the Premier League table on the back of another hard-fought win, with Champions League qualification very much up for grabs. Sesko is determined to help the Red Devils hit their ultimate targets.
The Slovenia international said of immediate goals in Manchester: “The aim is to continue like this. We want to focus on our work and what we have to do. We have to work hard like we are and focus in every moment. All of this is going to lead to great results.”
Man Utd focused on top four with no cup distractions
United, despite their impressive run of form, are only one point above Chelsea in the Premier League standings and two clear of old adversaries Liverpool - meaning that there is still much work to be done in the race for European places.
The Red Devils do not, however, have any distractions in cup competition - with their schedule being cleared there. They will be back in action next Saturday when welcoming Tottenham to Old Trafford. Carrick will be eager to get one over of his former club there, with a serious claim being staked to taking charge on a permanent basis from the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
