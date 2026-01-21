'We know the sacrifice' - Man City players pay thousands to personally refund fans who travelled to Norway for shocking Bodo/Glimt loss in Champions League

374 City supporters were in attendance for the defeat at the Aspmyra Stadion, and the club's captains - Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland and Rodri - have agreed to pay back £9,357 in total to cover the costs of their trips for such a miserable evening of football.

A statement from the City quartet read: "Our supporters mean everything to us.

"We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

"We also recognise that it was a lot of travelling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who travelled to Bodo is the least we can do."

Kevin Parker of City's Official Supporters Club praised this response, claiming it highlighted the special 'relationship' between the team's fans and players. "Manchester City fans will travel to the ends of the earth to support our team, and last night was on different in the Arctic Circle. Bodo is not an easy place to get to, and the sub zero temperatures made it a challenging evening on a number of levels for our fans," he said.

"The City support has an incredible connection with the players on a matchday, and this gesture is yet another reminder of that relationship - it means a lot to us. We know that the players are disappointed with the defeat to Bodo, but with our next game at home on Saturday there's a chance to get back to winning ways and out fans will be in full voice, backing the team as they always do."

