Man City player ratings vs West Ham: Erling Haaland is inevitable! Striker scores brace as Tijjani Reijnders also nets in routine win over dire Hammers to ratchet up pressure on title rivals Arsenal

Man City wasted no time in taking the lead as Haaland fired home his 24th goal in all competitions this season. His initial shot was saved by Hammers keeper Alphonse Areola, but he could do nothing as the free-scoring Norwegian hammered the ball home in just the fifth minute. And the hosts really should have doubled their lead moments later, but Haaland somehow nodded Rayan Cherki’s delightful cross agonisingly wide. Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession and the match was played extensively in the Hammers half and the pressure eventually told as City worked the ball neatly into the box, Haaland looked like he was going to shoot, but squared to Reijnders who fired high past Areola.

There were boos from the travelling fans at the end of the first-half, but West Ham showed brief glimpses of quality at the start of the second as Jarrod Bowen broke in behind the hosts’ defence, but dragged his shot wide of the upright. And any hope of a comeback was squashed and it was Haaland again, completing a sweeping move upfield, to poke home from a couple of yards out for his 19th Premier League goal of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are now six without a win and head into the Festive break in the relegation spots, while City are top of the Premier League table, if only until Arsenal play Everton on Saturday evening.

GOAL rates Manchester City's players from the Etihad Stadium...