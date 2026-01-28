Goal.com
Man City player ratings vs Galatasaray: The drought is over! Erling Haaland helps secure last-16 spot in Champions League - but Jeremy Doku injury is a worry

Erling Haaland remembered what it was like to score a non-penalty as Manchester City overcame Galatasaray 2-0 to make it into the last 16 of the Champions League, albeit only by a hair's breath. Haaland missed a clear chance but soon made amends by netting with an ice-cool dink in the first half, scoring for the first time in 10 matches from open play.

Rayan Cherki doubled City's advantage before half-time after another assist from the outstanding Jeremy Doku, but the Belgian had to be taken off though with a suspected knee injury soon after.

In the second half, Galatasaray put City under pressure but couldn't seize the moment, with Gianluigi Donnarumma denying Victor Osimhen from inside the box.

At one stage results around Europe put City fourth in the league phase table, but by the end of it they just sneaked through to the last 16 and avoided a play-off tie, finishing eighth thanks to Benfica beating Real Madrid and sending the 15-times winners into ninth in the standings.

GOAL rates City's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (6/10):

    Quick out of his area to sweep up Galatasaray's attacks and made an impressive save to deny Osimhen in the second half.

    Matheus Nunes (7/10):

    Repeatedly cut out some dangerous moves from the visitors.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10):

    Got some confidence back after a tough night against Bodo/Glimt, smothering Gala's attacks with his sharp reactions.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    His lack of pace left him exposed on occasion, but he made up for it with some timely interventions.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (7/10):

    His best game of the season, dovetailing superbly with Doku and then Foden while giving a much-improved display defensively.

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (7/10):

    The unsung engine of City's midfield, tirelessly pressing his opponents and laying the foundation for their comfortable win.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Another exceptional display in holding midfield after impressing in the role against Newcastle. It is the third different position he has played for City, but the deeper role did not stop him from trying to score, and coming close to doing so.

    Rayan Cherki (7/10):

    Took his goal brilliantly to bring up 20 goals and assists in his first season with City.

    Attack

    Jeremy Doku (8/10):

    An outstanding display cruelly cut short by injury. His contribution to Haaland's goal demonstrated how much he has excelled since playing more inside while his lay-off for Cherki was a reminder of how dangerous he still is driving down the wing.

    Erling Haaland (7/10):

    Shrugged off a poor miss with his diving header by keeping his cool in the face of goalkeeper Cakir to end his open-play drought and fire City towards victory and passage to the last 16.

    Omar Marmoush (5/10):

    Couldn't build on his decisive display against Wolves as he struggled to combine with Haaland or Cherki and fluffed his best chance to create something in the second half.

    Subs & Manager

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Created plenty of space behind the Galatasary defence but just lacked a quality final pass.

    Tijjani Reijnders (5/10):

    Was dangerous on the counter-attack but wasted a good chance to score the third goal. In his defence, he was wearing a bandage around his head following a nasty collision.

    Nico Gonzalez (N/A):

    Made his comeback from injury in the 82nd minute.

    Pep Guardiola (7/10):

    Played a 4-2-2-2 formation which played to his side's strengths, encouraging Galatasaray to come for them and then exploiting them with fast breaks.

