Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler reveals cancer treatment as he urges fans to 'get checked' in emotional message
'Just need to get a club now'
Fowler, though, posted on X over the weekend that he recently underwent a procedure to remove a blemish just above his left eye. The spot was confirmed to be skin cancer, which was successfully removed from his face.
"Before and After… been a few people lately saying the same thing, go and get those blemishes/spots checked, basal cell carcinoma," Fowler posted on X. "Caught early thankfully so all good…just need to get a club now."
The former striker went on to receive a number of messages of support following his procedure, with former Reds star Luis Garcia posting: "Get well soon mate." Additionally, ex-goalkeeping coach John Achterberg said: "Good all is ok mate." CBS reporter Christine Cupo added: "Heal up well! Great awareness for early detection."
A number of fans also posted their support for Fowler, who was routinely referred to as "God" during his time at Liverpool, despite growing up as an Everton fan.
What is basal cell carcinoma?
The NHS describes basal cell carcinoma as a type of non-melanoma skin cancer that starts in the top layer of the skin, while outlining the main cause of the form of skin cancer and stating that it can be easily treated.
"The main cause is ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds," the NHS website reads. "Things that increase your chances of getting non-melanoma skin cancer include your age, having pale skin and having had skin cancer in the past.
"It's possible to reduce your risk of skin cancer by being careful in the sun – for example, by using sunscreen and reapplying it regularly. There's another type of skin cancer called melanoma. It's less common and usually more serious than non-melanoma skin cancer."
The NHS went on to add: "They are often first noticed as a scab that bleeds and does not heal completely or a new lump on the skin.
"Basal cell carcinomas can develop as a nodule that progressively and slowly enlarges. Some Basal cell carcinomas are superficial and look like a scaly red flat mark on the skin. Others form a lump and have a pearl-like rim surrounding a central crater and there may be small red blood vessels present across the surface. Any new lesions need to be shown to a doctor."
Who else did Fowler play for?
While Fowler is best remembered for his time at Liverpool, the forward also played for Manchester City after leaving Leeds in 2003 before a brief return to Anfield in 2006. Fowler departed Liverpool for a second time in 2007, and went on to play for Cardiff and Blackburn.
The former frontman then made the move to Australia in 2009 with North Queensland Fury, then on to Perth Glory in 2010. Fowler finally ended his playing days in 2012 following a brief stint with Thai side Muangthong United, who he'd go on to take over as a player-manager in 2011.
Fowler also managed Australian side Brisbane Roar from 2019 to 2020, before leaving to take over as East Bengal boss. The former England forward briefly took over as Al-Qadsiah head coach in 2023, but his time with the Saudi side lasted just four months, with Spaniard Michel appointed as his replacement.
Records held by Fowler
Robbie Fowler previously held the record for the fastest hat-trick scored in Premier League history. Fowler scored three times in just four minutes and 33 seconds against Arsenal in 1994.
And it was a record that stood for over 20 years before being broken by Sadio Mane for Southampton in May 2015, where the forward bagged a hat-trick in just two minutes and 56 seconds. Mane would go on to move to Liverpool in 2016.
