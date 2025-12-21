Liverpool humiliated! Reds fall to disastrous 9-1 loss to Chelsea in Women's League Cup quarter-finals

Blues boss Sonia Bompastor was on cloud nine after the result as she told the media: "To finish the year in this way was ideal and perfect. I’m pleased because the most important thing coming into this game was to have some fresh legs, so we rotated the squad, and the girls who played today showed they are really good players, and they had a great game.

"Today we were able to score with different players, and Jojo had a hat-trick. It’s good for her confidence, and that’s the best thing that can happen for attacking players. I’m pleased for her, and for the team, also we had Sam, who scored two, and Millie scored one as well. There were a lot of positives from this game. Maybe if I want to be a little bit picky, I wish we could’ve kept a clean sheet today. They scored from a corner, so maybe that gave my team more motivation to keep scoring more goals. It was a complete performance and a great result. It’s part of our DNA to be resilient, to work hard and always give our all on the pitch. That’s what we need to do in terms of mentality as professionals."