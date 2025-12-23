Getty
Lionel Messi's sister seriously injured in road accident ahead of wedding to Inter Miami staff member
Messi's sister involved in road traffic accident
The Sun reports on news that has broken in Messi’s native Argentina. TV journalist and presenter Angel de Brito claims to have been in contact with Messi’s mother, who has delivered an update on her daughter.
It is said that Maria Sol, who was travelling through Miami, lost control of her vehicle and hit a wall. She was left with spinal fractures and burns, with immediate medical attention being required.
Update on injuries and recovery
De Brito told American TV programme LAM, with messages being read from his mobile phone: “Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina on January 3 and she’s going to have to suspend it.
“She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat as well as displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario.
“I asked her mum Celia Cuccittini because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay. She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist. The wedding is going to be put back. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall.”
Reports regarding Maria Sol’s crash remain mixed, with it initially being suggested that she had come off the road while driving a pick-up truck. Following updates from her family, it is now being claimed that burns were suffered after falling from a motorbike. Neither story has been confirmed or denied as yet.
Wedding date pushed back
Maria Sol is set to tie the knot with Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a member of the backroom team at Inter Miami. He forms part of the Herons’ U19 coaching set-up. They were due to walk down the aisle in Rosario on January 3.
Messi married childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo in their home city on June 30, 2017. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and his wife, alongside their three sons, had been due to attend Maria Sol’s ceremony.
She met partner Julian when both were young - much like Messi and Antonela - as they grew up in the same neighbourhood. Maria Sol is a clothing designer and entrepreneur who has been able to steer clear of the limelight throughout her brother’s iconic playing career. She lived in Spain before heading home to Argentina to work on professional projects.
Messi in 2025: MLS Cup and MVP wins
Messi can be by her side throughout a road to recovery as he has reached the end of another season in the United States. He inspired Inter Miami to a historic MLS Cup crown in 2025.
The Argentine GOAT also landed himself a Golden Boot while becoming the first man to claim back-to-back MVP awards in MLS circles. He will be back for more next term after committing to a new three-year contract through 2028.
