Lionel Messi's sister seriously injured in road accident ahead of wedding to Inter Miami staff member

De Brito told American TV programme LAM, with messages being read from his mobile phone: “Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina on January 3 and she’s going to have to suspend it.

“She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat as well as displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario.

“I asked her mum Celia Cuccittini because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay. She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist. The wedding is going to be put back. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall.”

Reports regarding Maria Sol’s crash remain mixed, with it initially being suggested that she had come off the road while driving a pick-up truck. Following updates from her family, it is now being claimed that burns were suffered after falling from a motorbike. Neither story has been confirmed or denied as yet.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!