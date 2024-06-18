- All-time great has another trophy in his sights
Lionel Messi in bulk mode! Argentina superstar shows off insane bicep muscles in gym as he gears up for Copa America 2024 opener against Canada
WHAT HAPPENED?
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is readying himself for another shot at continental glory with his country, having broken his international trophy duck in that competition back in 2021. He would go on to inspire the Albiceleste to World Cup immortality at Qatar 2022.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Messi has been in fine form at club level this season, breaking more records at MLS side Inter Miami, and bagged a brace for Argentina as they completed their Copa America warm-up schedule with a resounding 4-1 win over Guatemala.
DID YOU KNOW?
Messi has now scored 108 goals through 182 appearances for his country and continues to keep himself in the best possible shape – much like eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still going strong with Al-Nassr and Portugal at the age of 39.
WHAT NEXT?
Argentina’s squad have been stepping up their preparations for a Copa opener against Canada on Thursday, with Messi and Co being put through their paces on the training ground and in the gym. As captain, Messi will once again be expected to lead by example as more major honours come up for grabs.