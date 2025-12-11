GOAL
Liga MX Apertura 2025 Final preview: Can Toluca repeat - or will Tigres claim their ninth crown?
- Getty Images Sport
What’s at stake?
The first leg will be played Thursday at Estadio Universitario, the always-demanding home of Tigres. The return match follows Sunday at Estadio Nemesio Diez - one of Liga MX’s most intimidating venues and a true “Infierno” where Antonio Mohamed’s Toluca has been nearly untouchable. Both sides will face hostile conditions, but the title may ultimately hinge on who handles the heat in Toluca.
- AFP
History on the line
A Toluca championship would secure the club’s 12th league crown, pulling the Red Devils level with Chivas as the second-most decorated team in Liga MX history. Tigres, meanwhile, are pushing for a ninth title - a milestone that would move them past Cruz Azul and further cement their status as a modern powerhouse.
Two contenders with heavyweight ambitions now stand one series away from Apertura 2025 glory.
- Getty Images Sport
Key to Success
Tigres – Key to Success
Guido Pizarro’s side must contain Toluca’s attacking firepower and prove why they finished the Apertura 2025 as the league’s best defense, allowing only 16 goals. However, their road form remains a concern: they lost 3-0 to Xolos in the first leg of the quarterfinals and drew 1-1 at Cruz Azul in the semifinal opener. Tigres must be a significantly better visiting team if they want to lift the trophy on Sunday at Toluca’s fortress.
Toluca – Key to Success
Toluca enter the final as slight favorites. They have been the most consistent and well-balanced team in Liga MX throughout 2025. Their only major concern is the possible absence of their best player, Alexis Vega, who has yet to recover from an injury that has sidelined him for the entire Liguilla. His absence would be a significant blow, but Antonio Mohamed has managed the playoffs impressively without him. Even so, Vega’s potential return - whether in the first leg or the decisive match - could tilt the balance in Toluca’s favor.
- AFP
Players to Watch
Player to Watch: Juan Brunetta
The Argentine playmaker has been one of Tigres’ most decisive threats this postseason, scoring three goals - including two in the dramatic 5-0 comeback against Xolos and another in the clinching win over Cruz Azul. Alongside Ángel Correa, Brunetta is a true difference-maker capable of tilting the final on his own.
Player to Watch: Paulinho
The Portuguese striker captured his third straight Liga MX Golden Boot and has added two more goals in the playoffs. Toluca will lean heavily on his finishing in the final, as Paulinho’s form could be the factor that determines whether the Diablos claim another league title.
