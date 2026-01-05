Liam Rosenior set to be replaced by another young English coach as Strasbourg boss prepares to succeed Enzo Maresca at Chelsea

The incoming Blues boss has touched down in the capital to complete a remarkable return to English football, less than two years after his dismissal by Hull City. The 41-year-old, who has rebuilt his reputation across the Channel with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg, is poised to become the latest occupant of the Stamford Bridge hot seat. While the final details of his contract are being thrashed out at Cobham, the wider machinery of the BlueCo multi-club ownership model is already moving to fill the void he leaves behind in Alsace.

According to reports from The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the Chelsea hierarchy have identified former Bournemouth manager O'Neil as the primary target to succeed Rosenior at the Stade de la Meinau. The Englishman, who has been out of work since his harsh sacking by Wolves in December 2024, is viewed as the ideal candidate to continue the development of the French side's youthful squad.