Leeds eye €20m swoop for in-form Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas
Leeds' difficult start to the new season
After securing promotion back to the Premier League this season, Leeds made a £100 million (€114m/$132m) summer investment to strengthen their squad to remain afloat in the English top-flight. However, despite the heavy spending, the Whites have struggled for form and are currently languishing in the bottom half of the league table.
Daniel Farke's side, though, have regained some momentum in the last few weeks as they have remained unbeaten in their last three league encounters, including a victory over Chelsea and a draw against reigning champions Liverpool, which helped them to come out of the relegation zone momentarily.
Leeds look to bolster squad in January
After the poor start to their campaign, Leeds are now planning to make further investments once the transfer window reopens next month and according to Orgullo Biri, the Premier League side are plotting a €20m (£17.5m/$23.5m) move for Sevilla star Vargas.
The Switzerland international has established himself as a regular starter at Sevilla in less than a year since joining the Spanish club from Augsburg. Vargas has appeared in 13 matches across all competitions this season, where he has scored three goals and provided four assists. The player remained sidelined for Sevilla's last three La Liga games due to a hamstring problem.
Despite his recent injury issue, Vargas remains a key target for several Premier League teams this January, including Leeds, who are ready to come up with a concrete offer soon.
Is Farke under pressure after difficult start
There have been speculations over Farke's future at Elland Road after a poor start to their new season. After a series of losses in November, the Leeds boss addressed the fans' frustration over the team's performance as he said: "Everyone is disappointed. I don't want one change in our supporters. I don't want them to be happy after (we have lost) and to give some plaudits. We have a very passionate fan-base, and this is what we want – it's a privilege. I don't want our supporters to change one per cent. They should be angry and disappointed. I feel exactly the same, and for that, we would expect it, that it's like this. I totally understand this."
Farke, however, remained confident of turning things around as he added: "I’ve always been in the mindset not to do the selfish things in my career, but to do things when I’m convinced ‘I need to do this'. I want to leave this club in a better place than when I arrived. I’m just focused on taking the next step for Leeds United. I want to keep this club in the promised land. It’s a club which belongs in the Premier League. The fanbase is second to none."
Leeds aim to remain unbeaten amid hectic schedule
Farke will hope that his team build on the recent momentum and try and remain unbeaten in their upcoming fixtures. Leeds are scheduled to face Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Manchester United and Liverpool between December 20 and January 4.
