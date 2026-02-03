‘Learned how to suffer’ - Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath back Atlanta United revival under Tata Martino

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Miguel Almiron was at home when he heard the news. It was early November, and the Atlanta United winger was watching MLS playoffs from home.The Black and Red had struggled immensely, fired their coach, Ronny Deila, and were left with an expensive roster that underperformed.

And as he was sitting around, working through that, the phone call came.

His favorite manager was back. Tata Martino had returned to Atlanta.

“I was very happy,” Almiron told GOAL at MLS's Media Tour, in a masterful work of understatement.

After all, it felt like quite a fitting return. Atlanta United were nearly as bad as it gets in MLS last year. They finished 14th in the Eastern Conference, tallied 28 points, and managed five wins in league play. All of that came after they broke the MLS transfer record to sign highly-rated forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, along with bringing back Almiron - a 2018 MLS Cup winner with Atlanta - from Newcastle to pair with talented Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk.

Martino, who managed the club from 2016 to 2018 felt like a return to the old days. He was the guy who got it right the first time, won MLS Cup, and shocked many by leaving. And now, with a club legend back at the helm, and a wealth of talent at his disposal, Atlanta look dangerous.

“The only thing we have to do is just to show our potential. We just didn’t show it at all last season,” Latte Lath told GOAL.