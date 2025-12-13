Getty Images Sport
Leah Williamson is back! Arsenal & Lionesses star makes long-awaited return from injury in first appearance since Euro 2025
Williamson suffers post-Euros blow
The centre-back guided the Lionesses to a second straight Euros title over the summer but in that herculean effort, she injured her knee, which required a small clean-up operation in late August. Williamson missed Arsenal's pre-season training camp in Germany earlier that month after reporting swelling in her right knee. Following surgery, she began her rehab at a time when the north London team badly missed her in the backline. Then, last week, head coach Renee Slegers said the defender should be back playing before Christmas.
"She's progressing well," Slegers said. "She did her first session on pitch yesterday, which was good. Exact timeline, we'll have to see day by day, week by week, but we hope to see her back before Christmas. That will be great. But then everything has to go to plan.
"Of course, it was unfortunate for her to sustain that injury in the Euros and she had to work hard to come back from it. She is in a really good place and has been spending a lot of time on the pitch. Maybe the timing of the international break extended that as there was no opportunity to train in big groups with 11 v 11 and in chaotic moments. But she is very ready and we will be very happy to have her back. The players who have been playing have been doing really well."
Arsenal welcome back Williamson
Arsenal leapfrogged defending WSL champions Chelsea into second in the table after an exciting 3-1 win over Everton. Katie McCabe gave the visitors an early lead with a half volley before Honoka Hayashi responded with a brilliant long-range strike. Alessia Russo marked her 100th WSL appearance by restoring Arsenal's lead before substitute Olivia Smith ensured all three points headed back to London. Moreover, Williamson was introduced into the action for the final 10 minutes and came through her cameo unscathed, with the experienced campaigner getting a good reception from the fans. Both Chelsea and Manchester United can overtake Arsenal in the division if they win this weekend, however.
Williamson on the growth of the women's game
During her time on the sidelines, Williamson spoke about how the Arsenal women's side used to get small crowds at Meadow Park in Borehamwood. But now, tens of thousands come to watch them at Emirates Stadium, helping them become "household names".
She told the New Statesman: "We started with a very small community of 200 or 300 spectators [at Meadow Park]. We don’t want to lose that. But the demands of the game are also increasing. You want to keep that connection, but it’s not always possible anymore… If the game stayed small, you wouldn’t see the quality we have now, and you wouldn’t have the players, because people couldn’t afford to be a footballer.
"We've gone from being just female footballers to household names. That's a strength and a weakness, but every player has to deal with it. It’s safer in general to be at the Emirates; it’s a lot safer for us as players as our profiles grow. You notice a difference now I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. You’re more accessible. It’s a five-metre difference [between the players and the fans]. So, the dynamic changes from being in a stadium where you can hear a boo or a cheer to then a personal remark."
What comes next for Williamson?
Before the WSL heads off for the winter break, Arsenal have two more games to look forward to. On Wednesday, they resume their Champions League campaign, this time away at OH Leuven. The Gunners, who have already guaranteed a spot in the play-offs for the quarter-finals as they try to defend their European crown, then start their Subway Women's League Cup journey away at Crystal Palace next Sunday. It remains to be seen how much football Williamson will get in those fixtures.
