Lamine Yamal survives horror challenge to deliver Barcelona masterclass as La Liga champions beat 10-player Villarreal
Barcelona pile misery on 10-man Villarreal
Villarreal fought toe-to-toe against the reigning champions, especially in the first half, as the fans witnessed an end-to-end contest right from the start. However, the hosts conceded an unnecessary foul inside their box early in the match after Raphinha was brought down with a poor challenge by Santi Comesana. The Brazil international took the resulting and spot-kick and handed his team the lead with a clinical finish in the 12th minute.
Only five minutes after conceding the goal, Villarreal equalised through a Jules Kounde own goal as the French defender accidentally put the ball into his own net while trying to intercept a low cross from Sergi Cardona. However, the linesman called off the goal as Cardona was in an offside position when he received the through ball on the left flank.
Thereafter, Villarreal got multiple opportunities to restore parity but were unsuccessful in their attempts. In the 39th minute, the Yellow Submarine were dealt a major blow as they were reduced to 10 men following Veiga's unnecessary red card. The former Chelsea defender caught Yamal at the back of his foot with a very poor challenge and the referee did not hesitate in pulling out the red card and giving him his marching orders.
Hansi Flick made a few tactical changes in the second half to add more sting to Barcelona's attack as he brought in Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski. Just past the hour-mark, Yamal finally opened his account in the match after doubling his side's lead with a powerful shot from inside the box.
Flick's decision to introduce Rashford and Lewandowski in the attack added the much-needed spark as the Catalan giants looked more dangerous post the hour-mark, although they did not further extend their lead.
The MVP
Yamal will claim the headlines, but Barcelona goalkeeper JoanGarcia stole the limelight with several quality saves, which allowed Barcelona to keep a clean sheet despite Villarreal's relentless attack, especially in the first half. The new Blaugrana signing single-handedly kept his side in the game and made some key saves from difficult positions.
The big loser
Ex-Chelsea Veiga had an evening to forget as his terrible tackle in the first half on Yamal led to his sending off and reduced his side to a man down, which played a key factor in the team's decrease in intensity in the attacking third. Veiga should have shown more maturity on the pitch and especially against a team like Barcelona.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐
