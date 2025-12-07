Lamine Yamal set for new position at Barcelona? Hansi Flick raves about 'incredible' wonderkid after Real Betis win

Flick praised Yamal’s impact in the adjusted role, saying: “I’ve seen Lamine well, also defensively. He has worked with the rest of his teammates. It is one of the options we have. We decided with the coaches.” He emphasised that the decision to play him centrally was collaborative and one the staff believed suited the team’s needs for the night.

He further revealed that Yamal was fully open to the idea, adding: “We asked him if he would like to play as a ’10’ and he said yes. Everything I saw of Lamine tonight was good. The connection with Roony. The most important thing was his defensive contribution. It was incredible.” Flick’s remarks highlighted not only Yamal’s technical influence but also his work ethic and willingness to embrace new tactical responsibilities.

