Kylian Mbappe & Neymar's relationship breakdown: Ex-PSG star sheds light on 'rift' that developed between two superstars

Speaking on a podcast with Brazil legend Romario earlier this year, Neymar gave his side of the story.

"I have my things with him [Mbappe], we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived," Neymar said, as relayed by TNT Sports.

"I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him; I said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.

"We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behaviour."

Meanwhile, the Frenchman responded to these claims of jealousy in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil: "The truth is I have nothing to say. I’m very concentrated on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar.

"I could talk many times about Neymar but I want to remember the positives, of a unique footballer in the history of football and all the moments we had in Paris.

"Now I’m in Madrid and I want to enjoy being in Madrid. All the best to Neymar and to all his family and friends."