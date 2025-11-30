'They killed the club' - West Ham legend Julian Dicks slams club's decision to leave Upton Park amid disastrous start to Premier League campaign

Speaking to The Telegraph, West Ham icon Dicks said: "I’ve got so many memories there. I know it’s flats now and people probably think: ‘Oh he’s f------ nuts.’ But I do. I park my car and just walk about. I miss playing at Upton Park, for West Ham, every day. I think about it every day… and I believe leaving Upton Park killed the club. It’s how I feel. Unbelievable. They killed the club.

"For what reason? They haven’t produced. They said Champions League and all this. F------ nowhere near it. They had a good manager in David Moyes. Wins a trophy for the first time in, what, 50 years? And they get rid of him. If it’s mutual then I understand if he went: ‘I’ve had enough.’ But if they were getting rid of him to push on, I don’t see it. Because he always finished in the top half, he won the trophy. Now they are on to their third manager since he has gone. The grass ain’t always greener."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!